Morning Meeting at Warren’s Woodland School sparks Student-Driven Food Drive

WARREN, NJ-- Students in Warren Township benefit significantly by participating in what is called Morning Meeting. The daily twenty-five-minute period is dedicated to addressing social and emotional learning. The district adopted a program called Everyday Speech which provides lessons that focus on character development, self-management, empathy, social connections, and decision-making.

Jack Muir, a grade five Woodland School student in Tiffany Serafin’s class, was recently inspired to start a school-wide food drive after participating in a Morning Meeting lesson on the purpose of community and the benefit of making a positive contribution to your community.

With the support of Serafin, Jack’s initiative was taking off. Principal Jeffrey Heaney incentivized the activity by announcing that the class that brought in the most donations would earn extra recess time.

Rose Muir, Jack’s mother, who works for Uhaul, was able to secure twenty Uhaul boxes which Jack decorated and brought to school for each homeroom.

From February 6 through February 14, the Woodland School community contributed 1,450 items. Jack and his mother identified OASIS, a Haven for Women and Children, as the recipients of the drive.

On February 15, Rose and Jack arrived at Woodland School with a van donated by Uhaul to collect and deliver the donations to Oasis.

Serafin was very pleased with the food drive and the effort put forth by Muir. “I'm so proud of Jack for coming up with this idea and leading it! He was excited, as was the school to participate in such a great cause.”

Photos courtesy of Warren Township Schools:

1. Grade five Woodland School student Jack Muir decorates several boxes donated from Uhaul as the donation location for each homeroom.

2. Jack Muir sits in the Uhaul truck full of donations from the Woodland Community before he and his mother, Rose Muir, deliver the donations to Oasis.

3. Grade 5 Teacher Tiffany Serafin (left) was very proud of, Grade 5 student Jack Muir (center) for leading Woodland School through a successful Food drive. Rose Muir, Jack’s mother, secured donation boxes and a truck from Uhaul (right).











