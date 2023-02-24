Open in App
Kenilworth, NJ
Mike’s Place in Kenilworth Specials of the Day Feb 24

By Telina Cuppari,

6 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ - Mikes' Place of Kenilworth has different lunch specials Monday through Friday.

Here are the Daily Specials for Friday, Feb 24, 2023.

#1 – Chicken OR Shrimp Quesadilla $9.50- Grilled chicken OR fried shrimp with cheddar and mozzarella cheese in a floured tortilla served with sour cream and salsa

#2- Wild Turkey $8.50- Grilled turkey, bacon, mozzarella cheese & honey mustard on a roll served with potato salad

#3 – Egg Salad Sandwich $6.75- Fresh egg salad on your choice of bread with lettuce & tomato served with macaroni salad

#4- The Hammer $9.00 -Juicy 10 ounce burger topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo served with homemade fries

#5- Tuna Sub $7.50- With lettuce, tomato, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil & vinegar

#6- Duo Salad $9.00- Scoop of tuna & egg salad over tossed salad with side of oil & vinegar

Soup: Chicken Noodle, Cream Mushroom

Mike's Place located at 330 Monroe Avenue and available for delivery. To place an order call (908) 276-9002. To also see the Daily Special's Like Mike's Place-Caetano’s Cucina on Facebook.

