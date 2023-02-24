Open in App
New York City, NY
ABCNY

Mayor Eric Adams addresses audience of 'Parade' on Broadway after recent antisemitic protests

6 days ago

Mayor Adams addressed the audience of a Broadway show recently targeted by antisemitic protests.

The mayor made his remarks before a performance of the musical "Parade", which is based on a Jewish man wrongly convicted of rape and murder.

The show stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, who are both Jewish.

This week, antisemitic protestors stood outside the show.

Adams' message served as a way to show his support for the cast and say there is no place for hate.

"We have the largest Jewish population outside of Tel Aviv. And when you come out and really cross-pollinate ideas and culture, that's the beauty and a symbol of New York City," the mayor said.

Meanwhile, the NYPD is on alert this weekend after Neo-Nazis called for a "National Day of Hate" for Saturday on social media.

