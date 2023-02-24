Massachusetts Man Charged For Mining Cryptocurrency Illegally In School Crawl Space

A Massachusetts man has been reportedly charged for illegally mining cryptocurrency in a school crawl space.

What Happened: Nadeam Nahas, a Cohasset MA municipal employee, has been accused of fraudulently using electricity and vandalizing public property, according to a report in the Washington Post.

He was set to face arraignment in court on Thursday but failed to appear. As a result, the judge issued a default warrant, giving police the power to arrest him and bring him before the court.

In December 2021, the town's Facilities Director discovered that machines had been used to mine cryptocurrencies illegally and were connected to the school's electrical system.

Further inquiries revealed that the Assistant Facilities Director, Nahas, was the suspected culprit. Nahas resigned from his post in early 2022.

Mining is a process used to create new coins and verify transactions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) and altcoins. By using huge decentralized networks of computers across the globe, blockchains — digital records of cryptocurrency transactions — are verified and securely maintained.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $23,848, down 1.91% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

