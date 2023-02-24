Juvenile arrested with AR-15 at high school basketball game

A male juvenile suspect has been arrested at a high school basketball game after he was found carrying an AR-15, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. when police in Raleigh, North Carolina, said they responded to a call of a person with a gun at Millbrook High School as a basketball game was underway.

"Through investigative means and with the assistance of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Wake County Public School’s Security, the male juvenile suspect was located with an AR-15 in his possession and immediately taken into custody,” read a press release from the Raleigh Police Department following the arrest.

The juvenile suspect is not a student at Millbrook High School, authorities said. It is unclear what connection he had to the school or why he was carrying an AR-15.

Authorities say that juvenile petitions and a secure custody order are currently being pursued in regards to this case.

“The Raleigh Police Department works closely with Wake County Public Schools to ensure the safety of students and staff every day,” police said.

An extra police presence will be on hand at Millbrook High School on Friday, authorities confirmed.

An investigation into the case is currently ongoing and police said they will release additional information on this incident at an appropriate time.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.