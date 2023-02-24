Open in App
Billings, MT
See more from this location?
Q2 News

'One Class at a Time' recognizes teacher at Lockwood High School

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqdLi_0kyOTeHm00

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Lisa Skov, one of the perkiest teachers you'll ever meet. It's not uncommon to hear her singing in the hallways to get the school day started on a positive note.

"I do sing. I sing and I dance," said Mrs. Skov.

"They'll do like the same songs over and over. They'll do, 'Ain't no river wide enough, ain't no valley low enough'. So we do that. We're just dancing, yeah."

She's big on socializing, and getting teachers together in order to be better teammates.

"I'm the potluck queen. We don't get to socialize much. It's a very busy school day but potlucks are a way for us to be able to get together and talk to the new teachers that we haven't had a chance to meet," she said.

She also supplies her floor with a much-needed pick-me-up.

"Coffee. That's just a natural. There's four people on this floor that drink coffee and there's no coffee on this floor. It's either go to the teacher's lounge by the gym way over or to the office and so I just do coffee and spread sunshine."

Mrs. Skov is constantly spending her own money and time to make special things for her students.

"All my kids that I've had for three or fours year, which is our first graduating class from Lockwood, which is so exciting, they got to pick their materials and I made them a tie blanket. A fleece tie blanket."

She has a special message for her students as they continue on in their educational journey.

"That someday I hope you'll understand why sometimes I'm hard on you because I'm trying to make you a productive citizen who has courtesy and respect and kindness," she said.

For being such a joy and inspiration, Mrs. Skov was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here . We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Billings, MT newsLocal Billings, MT
Students at Billings West march together as Special Olympics Unified school
Billings, MT1 day ago
Make Billings beautiful: Grants available for artists
Billings, MT4 hours ago
'Making history': Lockwood High School will soon see first class graduate
Billings, MT4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Convention center on Billings West End set to open this year
Billings, MT4 hours ago
Employees at five Montana papers ordered to take unpaid furloughs
Butte, MT15 hours ago
Two young Laurel men open gym in their hometown
Laurel, MT4 days ago
Village Inn building demolished in Billings
Billings, MT7 hours ago
Laurel fire chief steps down amid frustration with mayor
Laurel, MT5 hours ago
Family identifies Billings homicide victim
Billings, MT5 hours ago
Fitness influencer Jesse James West visits Billings to highlight mental health
Billings, MT6 days ago
Hundreds in Billings face homelessness as pandemic-era housing aid expires
Billings, MT1 day ago
Gianforte urges passage of $100M disaster fund at Billings stop
Billings, MT1 day ago
City rezones land for planned housing in west Billings
Billings, MT2 days ago
Hidden Homeless: Families struggle to afford housing
Billings, MT6 days ago
3 miners seriously injured at Signal Peak Energy near Roundup
Roundup, MT1 day ago
Calving season in Montana made difficult by extreme winter weather
Billings, MT6 days ago
Magnet for crime: Billings police form plan to patrol popular bar
Billings, MT3 days ago
Lawsuit filed against Billings bar after February fatal shooting
Billings, MT2 days ago
Police: Missing Billings woman case not random act
Billings, MT3 days ago
Billings business owner reacts to new police department surveillance database
Billings, MT2 days ago
UPDATE: Billings police locate missing woman after possible abduction
Billings, MT5 days ago
Death of Billings woman investigated as homicide
Billings, MT1 day ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Temperatures wobble and showers comes and go
Billings, MT2 days ago
Law-enforcement officials vow to curb gun violence in Montana
Billings, MT1 day ago
'Prayers for the family': Roundup worried about 3 workers injured at coal mine
Roundup, MT1 day ago
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in central Billings
Billings, MT2 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the timing of wind and showers
Billings, MT1 day ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and dry through Saturday - cold and snow Monday
Billings, MT7 hours ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Near seasonal temperatures today, Chance of snow
Billings, MT3 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered showers highlight the early work week
Billings, MT4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy