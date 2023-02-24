'One Class at a Time' recognizes teacher at Lockwood High School

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Lisa Skov, one of the perkiest teachers you'll ever meet. It's not uncommon to hear her singing in the hallways to get the school day started on a positive note.

"I do sing. I sing and I dance," said Mrs. Skov.

"They'll do like the same songs over and over. They'll do, 'Ain't no river wide enough, ain't no valley low enough'. So we do that. We're just dancing, yeah."

She's big on socializing, and getting teachers together in order to be better teammates.

"I'm the potluck queen. We don't get to socialize much. It's a very busy school day but potlucks are a way for us to be able to get together and talk to the new teachers that we haven't had a chance to meet," she said.

She also supplies her floor with a much-needed pick-me-up.

"Coffee. That's just a natural. There's four people on this floor that drink coffee and there's no coffee on this floor. It's either go to the teacher's lounge by the gym way over or to the office and so I just do coffee and spread sunshine."

Mrs. Skov is constantly spending her own money and time to make special things for her students.

"All my kids that I've had for three or fours year, which is our first graduating class from Lockwood, which is so exciting, they got to pick their materials and I made them a tie blanket. A fleece tie blanket."

She has a special message for her students as they continue on in their educational journey.

"That someday I hope you'll understand why sometimes I'm hard on you because I'm trying to make you a productive citizen who has courtesy and respect and kindness," she said.

For being such a joy and inspiration, Mrs. Skov was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here . We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.