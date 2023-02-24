Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL drug kingpin finally released from prison

By Steve DelVecchio,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1klDNZ_0kyOTVI700

Oct. 12, 2008; Glendale, AZ, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Sam Hurd against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Arizona defeated Dallas 30-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL wide receiver Sam Hurd was released from federal prison last month after serving more than a decade for drug trafficking charges.

Hurd, 37, was released from the Bastrop federal penitentiary in Texas on Jan. 31, according to Bob Goldsborough of the San Antonio Express-News .

Hurd signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2006. He spent 10 seasons there before signing a three-year, $5 million deal with the Chicago Bears. He earned the title of special teams captain with his new team.

Hurd was not with the Bears very long. He was arrested in December 2011 outside a Chicago-area steakhouse and charged with trying to purchase and distribute large amounts of cocaine and marijuana. Hurd was arrested again on similar charges while out on bail .

In April 2013, Hurd pleaded guilted to drug trafficking and faced up to life in prison. He was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and granted early release on Jan. 31. Hurd must now remain in community confinement in San Antonio.

Hurd was a star at Northern Illinois before enjoying some breakout special teams performances during his NFL his NFL career.

The post Ex-NFL drug kingpin finally released from prison appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Jen Shah surrenders to Texas prison, begins 78-month sentence for role in telemarketing scam
Bryan, TX13 days ago
Marriott responds to Michael Irvin’s $100 million lawsuit
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Breaking: Arrest Warrant Issued For Likely Top-5 NFL Draft Pick
Athens, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson’s private office
Denver, CO2 days ago
Report: Buccaneers plan to release star player
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Brian Flores gets major win in lawsuit against the NFL
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Fort Collins, CO28 days ago
Favorite Lamar Jackson trade partner just cleared the way for deal
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Lyfe Jennings Robbed In Oakland For $120K In Jewelry
Oakland, CA23 days ago
Chase Chrisley Jets Off to Miami with Fiancée Emmy Medders as Parents Serve Time in Prison
Miami, FL6 days ago
Aaron Rodgers has strong message for impatient fans
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Packers GM makes telling comments about Aaron Rodgers situation
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Willie McGinest facing jail time over restaurant attack
West Hollywood, CA10 hours ago
Pregnant Florida inmate seeks release, says baby didn’t commit crime
Miami, FL7 days ago
Colts GM drops possible hint about QB draft strategy
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Ex-Panthers owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Charlotte, NC11 hours ago
Alvin Kamara enters plea in criminal case
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Panthers Reportedly Working To Sign 1 Veteran Quarterback
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Bears have unusual way of testing prospects at NFL Combine
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Anthony Richardson impressing in 1 interesting area at NFL Combine
Gainesville, FL5 hours ago
Georgia teammates go nuts after watching Nolan Smith’s ridiculous 40 time
Athens, GA2 hours ago
Padres All-Star suffers unusual injury in weight room mishap
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Illinois forward missed multiple practices with bizarre illness
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Juan Soto already benefiting big from new MLB rule
San Diego, CA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy