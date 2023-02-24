With More Americans Buying Overseas, Here’s How Europeans Can Lure U.S. Buyers

Buoyed by a strong dollar and wealth creation during the pandemic, record numbers of Americans are buying homes in Europe. Last year, 92% of high-net-worth Americans actively looked at real estate overseas, according to a survey by Coldwell Banker.

For European sellers, that opens up a growing segment of potential buyers ready to pay top dollar for prime properties in some of the continent’s most coveted cities.

But American buyers come with particular demands for homes that sellers in Europe may not be used to from their domestic counterparts, ranging from security requirements and apartment layouts to home gyms.

Everything’s Bigger in the States

Americans traveling to Europe may be willing to put up with how much tinier everything is: smaller elevators, cars and coffees for starters. But there’s one thing they won’t put up with when they move here.

“Americans don’t like small apartments,” said Serkan Gocmen, who leads the international residential sales team at JLL in Berlin.

Americans are used to having more space than their European peers, and by a long shot. The average size of properties sold in the U.S, as of 2016, was 2,637 square feet on average, compared to 1,011 in France and Germany, and 968 in England and Wales, according to a study by the U.K.’s Office of National Statistics.

“They buy more space than what they need,” Mr. Gocmen said. The minimum for the American buyers he works with in Germany? Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a balcony.

“Of course not every place can provide this—sometimes they have to buy what they see because there’s a scarcity of apartments,” Mr. Gocmen said. Many Americans end up having to compromise, but added spaces or extra storage can help a European seller to appeal to these buyers.

Out With the Old

When buying abroad, most Americans want a turnkey property. They don’t want to embark on a home renovation in a foreign country, where they might be hard-pressed to find a local network of contractors or architects.

Mark Pollack, co-founding director of Aston Chase, recently helped a client from San Francisco find a home in London. The client requested a place that was “toothbrush ready”—with everything organized and set up ahead of time, so all she had to do was bring her toothbrush and settle in.

New builds lure many Americans because the developer often guarantees the state of the properties for the first two to five years. That can be a source of assuredness for newcomers in the European market.

But older homes can still hold appeal, when updated to modern tastes. Fixes may include tearing down walls to provide a more contemporary open layout, or replacing tubs with showers.

Some older, Europe-specific trends are red flags for buyers, and sellers with homes that include them should consider making upgrades, said Peter Wetherell, founder and chairman of London-based real estate agency Wetherell. On his list of design no-nos are the avocado-colored bathroom suites made popular in the 1970s, shag carpets and Wrighton laminate kitchen counters and cabinets.

“Most things in fashion, if you leave them long enough, will come back, but Wrighton kitchens haven’t,” Mr. Wetherell joked. Kitchens and bathrooms, he said, are some of the main areas buyers pay attention to renovations, whether they’re from the U.S. or the U.K.

An American Influence Abroad

Americans’ tastes in homes have come to shape contemporary design standards in parts of Europe.

In France, home listings often note if the unit features a “cuisine américaine,” or a kitchen that opens out onto the dining area, typically with a large island in the middle.

Home gyms are also a much more common occurrence in Europe than they were a few years ago, a trend brought on not only by the pandemic, but by American influence more generally.

“Rarely do I have a property these days that doesn’t have a Peloton in it,” Mr. Pollack said. “People are being creative with finding exercise space.”

Security is another perk that American buyers are used to, and tend to demand in their residences abroad, said Mr. Gocmen. Most of the new luxury towers in Germany are staffed with concierges, with some featuring badged access.

Many German developers are now designing their spaces with an eye for the foreign buyer. “A developer in Germany always thinks: 50% foreigners, 50% locals,” Mr. Gocmen said.

Embracing Regional Architecture

“Whenever Americans buy in London, they’re looking for something that’s quintessentially English,” Mr. Pollack said. “They want to buy a piece of the history of London, as opposed to something they might be able to easily purchase in the U.S.”

Americans have been a major force within the London prime market, as the strength of the U.S. dollar against the pound has given them an effective 30% discount on the cost of purchasing a property there, according to a survey by Beauchamp Estate. Last year, the survey said, saw a 30% rise in billionaires buying luxury homes in London, driven primarily by American buyers.

Those buyers tend to favor central London neighborhoods as opposed to some of the more quiet peripheral areas.

“Buyers want to be literally in the heart of London,” Mr. Pollack said. Many buyers are used to having stayed in some of the city’s poshest hotels, and want to stay close to their favorite restaurants, theaters and shopping districts.

No matter what neighborhood they choose, Americans want to buy a home that reflects the architecture of their neighborhood.

“The key to it is having something that doesn’t look ubiquitous,” Mr. Wetherell said. A Kings Cross flat might be in a warehouse style, with exposed beams and wiring—“but if you put that into Mayfair, it’s not going to be flying out the door,” he said.