Saluting Sunliners of Strike Fighter Squadron 81 at Oceana

By Julia Varnier,

6 days ago
Our Squadron of the Month salutes Sunliners of Strike Fighter Squadron 81 at Oceana.

This command has been here since 1996, but they've been around since the 1950s.

The Sunliners are attached to the USS Harry S. Truman as part of Carrier Air Wing One.

They fly the FA 18 E Super Hornet, and they've been busy.

This crew just got back from a nine month deployment. It wasn't supposed to be that long, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine extended it.

This crew was called on to help NATO forces in and around that region.

