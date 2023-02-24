After decades, I’ve finally found a game that moved me emotionally

This game about parental regret and bad decisions stings me … Old Man's Journey

I have always thought there is a contradiction at the heart of video games: by virtue of their interactivity, I find them much more engaging than TV, music, movies – but I’ve never related to them emotionally and psychologically to the same degree as I have with other entertainment forms. The Jam sang all the thoughts I had as a working-class teenager. Watching Friends, I aspired to be popping in and out of my pals’ apartments in our 20s, dropping quips. Bruce Willis movies always made me feel that I, too, could wisecrack my way out of any situation. And latterly, the books of Matt Haig have helped me analyse depression, anxiety, loneliness and what, if anything, I’ve done with my life.

Video games never did that for me. Until I played Old Man’s Journey.

It was one of those games that sat unplayed for an eternity, because I didn’t want to play a game about an old man. Then I started to feel like one. My youngest child turns 18 next January. To be out the other end of parenting is a relief, but it also feels like the start of some final act, after I’ve made a mess of the middle one and can’t go back and replay it. I got on the bus recently, albeit wearing a hat and Covid mask, asked the driver what the correct fare was, and he charged me the senior price. So I felt I had best play Old Man’s Journey while I can, before my fingers wither and drop off.

I don’t know whether it’s a deliberate attempt to make you feel like you’re having a senior moment, but the game doesn’t really tell you much. You just start in an animated landscape with your old man in an old house. The postman delivers a letter, calling the protagonist to action. But you are not told the contents. The old man just puts on a backpack and walks off. To where, you do not know.

Every few screens you solve a puzzle and unlock a flashback. The way you do this is quite beautiful: point at bits of the scenery to get the old man to walk to that place, or interact with something or someone. If you can’t reach? Raise and lower land levels to join up paths.

So, it’s point-and-click adventure game meets puzzle game meets flashback mystery. The initial memories you unlock are happy ones of falling in love. But then comes parenthood – and the nature of those memories changes. Lo and behold, this is a story about a bad dad. Not evil, but occasionally selfish; a dad who made mistakes. I can raise and lower land in Old Man’s Journey, and I like to think I have tried to move mountains for my kids. They don’t agree. They think I moved them for myself. They feel I moved the wrong mountains at the wrong time.

One scene has the old man sitting on his boat in a harbour underneath the northern lights, but not looking up at the beautiful sky. Instead, he is looking at a picture of his daughter. He is miserable. What is the point in travelling to see beautiful things, if the most beautiful thing was right there in the first place? He should have stayed put.

My family has moved house 16 times. It’s the nature of my job. I moved us for a better life. Two-thirds of my kids say the effect was the opposite. I say, you never know the path untrodden. They say: “Thanks, Dad, so you’re telling us we could have needed even more therapy?”

This game about parental regret and bad decisions stings me. I won’t spoil the ending because I think everyone should give it a go (it only takes two hours to complete), but if you ask me, some characters get a raw deal and some get let off. I’m really letting my own feelings course through my experience with this game – and that’s wonderful.

It means that, finally, a game speaks to me in the way music and books and movies do: I relate to it. Ironically, the lack of words helps this. The game features no dialogue. You have to fill those bits in yourself. Stories in games I usually play are often spelt out so explicitly. They have to be, really, because the whole point is for you to get a character from A to B to C to D, and in doing so the game has to give you the whole plot. It’s interesting to have a game where you can fill in parts of the story, and bring your own feelings to it.

It reminds me of Firewatch and As Dusk Falls, other games featuring questionable parenting, selfish acts and relationship regret, where you piece together information in a nonlinear way to produce non-cosy endings. These games attract me now because they make me look at myself and my life in a way that cartoon plumbers and hedgehogs never did. These video games are challenging in a truer sense.