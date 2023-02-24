Berkshire Humane Society opens pet wellness clinic

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The Berkshire Humane Society is now taking appointments for its new pet wellness clinic. The nonprofit is working out of the former Allen Heights Veterinary Hospital, at 298 Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield.

Comprehensive health exams, vaccines, microchips, and parasite monitoring will be offered by appointment only.

“We’re meeting a lot of needs by offering these services,” said John Perreault, Executive Director of Berkshire Humane Society. “This will help people who are having a hard time finding available or affordable veterinary care while helping local veterinarians who are struggling to keep up with the demand. It’ll also help keep pets happy and healthy and employ a few animal lovers” he said.

Berkshire County dog and cat owners can call (413) 203-4330 to schedule an appointment. The Humane Society noted that they will only be providing non-emergency services at this location; pets with urgent needs should be taken to a local veterinary hospital.

