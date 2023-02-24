Open in App
Sapulpa, OK
See more from this location?
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

New Sapulpa road provides faster access for emergency crews

By Amanda Slee,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Rne9_0kyOPifq00

Normally new roads add convenience or ease traffic, but leaders in Sapulpa told 2 News a new stretch of road could save lives and homes.

Before the road was built, a bridge made it impossible for first responders to respond quickly to a neighborhood there. Now, the new Ozark Drive connects Taft Ave. to Ozark Trail. It cuts down on emergency response times by about 15 to 20 minutes for those who live along Ozark Trail.

“I think it's awesome. It's been needed for decades actually," said Sapulpa resident Jim Brock.

The road had a ribbon cutting to officially open it just last week.

Sapulpa Fire Chief James Vickrey told 2 News they've needed this new road for several years. Vickrey explains to get to Ozark Trail before, first responders couldn't cross over a bridge. They would have to travel west down Route 66 to get to S 161st W Ave. and use that street to get to Ozark Trail, and then they would have to track back east to get to the homes along this road.

"They can’t use the bridge because it’s too old,“ Brock said.

The bridge has a weight limit of four tons. Fire trucks can weigh up to 30 tons, well above that limit. Finally with some money from the 2020 Go Bond Ozark Drive was paved.

“The whole mindset of a firefighter is to respond and to help and to just know we can get there quicker whenever we are needed that gives everybody a sense of comfort,” Chief Vickrey said.

He says this also ties in this side of town to the rest as this area is undergoing developments like the newly renovated TeePee Drive-in.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sapulpa, OK newsLocal Sapulpa, OK
911 audio reveals moment officers responded to charging pit bulls at Sapulpa park
Sapulpa, OK11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tulsa man waits months for PSO powerline repair
Tulsa, OK9 hours ago
Broken Arrow Homeowner Emergency Repair Assistance Program
Broken Arrow, OK2 hours ago
Vehicle Parked In Roadway Causes Payne County Crash
Stillwater, OK1 day ago
Five Broken Arrow teens arrested for vandalism and setting fire to former Wiseda plant
Broken Arrow, OK10 hours ago
Severe weather erupts in southeast Oklahoma, Tulsa risk slight
Tulsa, OK7 hours ago
City of Claremore looking into sudden drum fish deaths
Claremore, OK1 day ago
Woman dead, two others injured in hit-and-run at Tulsa intersection
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Noble man dies in Payne County motorcycle crash, troopers say
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
5th suspect arrested in connection with Broken Arrow homicide
Broken Arrow, OK1 day ago
Town in shock after mayor dies in fire
Osage, OK2 hours ago
Bartlesville asks residents to conserve water due to lower supply
Bartlesville, OK3 days ago
Construction crews continue work on new attractions at the Tulsa Botanic Garden
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Bartlesville City Planning Commission Takes Action on Land Applications
Bartlesville, OK2 days ago
Tulsa police shoot, kill man suspected in burglary north of TU campus
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Tulsa man arrested for destroying hotel room with machete
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
‘Gold Mine’ in Oklahoma timber: Beggs saw mill owner loves red cedar
Beggs, OK3 days ago
Tulsa police using virtual reality for training
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
1938 Oklahoma school house on the market for less than $80k
Ramona, OK3 days ago
Severe Weather Threats Returning Soon
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
More funding needed for Gilcrease Museum construction
Tulsa, OK8 hours ago
Bartlesville Price Tower purchased by locally-based group
Bartlesville, OK1 day ago
In Oklahoma, neighbors are still blindsided when poultry mega-farms move in
Strang, OK16 hours ago
Homeowner Uses Machete To Fend Off Alleged Home Invasion Suspect, Tulsa Police Say
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Bartlesville Man Arrested on Second DUI in Two Weeks
Bartlesville, OK3 days ago
Hope or Hoax? Pryor's New Grocery Store
Pryor, OK3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy