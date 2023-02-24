New Sapulpa road provides faster access for emergency crews

Normally new roads add convenience or ease traffic, but leaders in Sapulpa told 2 News a new stretch of road could save lives and homes.

Before the road was built, a bridge made it impossible for first responders to respond quickly to a neighborhood there. Now, the new Ozark Drive connects Taft Ave. to Ozark Trail. It cuts down on emergency response times by about 15 to 20 minutes for those who live along Ozark Trail.

“I think it's awesome. It's been needed for decades actually," said Sapulpa resident Jim Brock.

The road had a ribbon cutting to officially open it just last week.

Sapulpa Fire Chief James Vickrey told 2 News they've needed this new road for several years. Vickrey explains to get to Ozark Trail before, first responders couldn't cross over a bridge. They would have to travel west down Route 66 to get to S 161st W Ave. and use that street to get to Ozark Trail, and then they would have to track back east to get to the homes along this road.

"They can’t use the bridge because it’s too old,“ Brock said.

The bridge has a weight limit of four tons. Fire trucks can weigh up to 30 tons, well above that limit. Finally with some money from the 2020 Go Bond Ozark Drive was paved.

“The whole mindset of a firefighter is to respond and to help and to just know we can get there quicker whenever we are needed that gives everybody a sense of comfort,” Chief Vickrey said.

He says this also ties in this side of town to the rest as this area is undergoing developments like the newly renovated TeePee Drive-in.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --