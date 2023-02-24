Governor taps restaurateurs to pitch plan to overhaul liquor license laws

Gov. Phil Murphy holds a roundtable discussion on modernizing liquor license laws at Pru Thai in Clinton on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor's Office)

Gov. Phil Murphy pitched his plan for liquor license reform at a roundtable featuring restaurateurs who argued broader license availability would help an industry still recovering from the pandemic.

At a Thai restaurant in Clinton, the governor and restaurant owners with and without licenses argued that loosening a Prohibition-era law — one that limits how many liquor licenses towns can have — would boost traffic to struggling eateries and foster competition that could enliven the industry as a whole.

“We’ve kind of lost, I’d like to say, half the sales, and if we had, not like a total liquor license but just a beer or wine license, that would help us to bring diners back,” said Korn Wongsarochana, owner of Clinton’s Pru Thai.

Foot traffic has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, Wongsarochana said.

The state currently restricts municipalities to one consumption liquor license per 3,000 residents. The governor’s plan calls for a five-year phasedown of the current system beginning in 2024, with limits loosening each year before ending altogether.

Those changes would accompany reductions in liquor license prices and new rules for breweries and wineries, whose owners have chafed at restrictions barring them from serving food and limiting the number of events they can hold.

Murphy said municipalities would retain control over licenses issued within their borders, adding it would allow towns to reclaim and reissue inactive licenses, which are sometimes called pocket licenses.

“More competition will bring more people into the towns. Just leave the selfish part on the side and work together as a family,” said Daniel Rios, co-owner of Elizabeth’s Sabor Y Arte, which holds a liquor license. “There’s plenty for everybody to make things work better.”

The million-dollar elephant in the room

Though Rios favors loosening state restrictions on the number of licenses municipalities can issue, restaurateurs who already hold licenses have broadly opposed Murphy’s proposal.

New Jersey’s scarce supply of licenses has pushed prices upward over the course of decades, and the few licenses that are available can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. In some communities, the price tag can exceed $1 million.

Those existing holders, many of whom rely on their licenses for retirement, have so far become the biggest obstacle to Murphy’s plan.

“If you just add more licenses to the market, you immediately diminish the licenses that are already held,” said Dana Lancellotti, president and CEO of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association.

While the governor has proposed awarding tax credits to license holders to defray losses they’ll face as their licenses lose value, it’s not clear how much license holders can expect to receive from the state.

Murphy on Thursday twice declined to name a funding level he thinks is appropriate.

“Let’s put it this way: It needs to be responsible, but the number is the number that will get this bill done,” he told reporters after the roundtable.

It’s not clear whether state revenue will support tax credits large enough to make existing license holders whole.

Lancellotti said lawmakers should first look to free up inactive liquor licenses, noting they number roughly 1,400, before undertaking broader shifts that would drive down the price of existing licenses.

“The problem we can’t turn away from is those investments were already made, and those liquor licensees — they did exactly what they were required to do,” she said. “They didn’t make up those rules. They had to follow rules, and that’s the part we keep emphasizing, and it’s kind of the elephant in the room.”

Lancellotti said he is skeptical that tax credits would allow licensees to recoup their losses. It’s not clear whether the tax credits granted to liquor license holders would be refundable.

In January, Sen. Troy Singleton (D-Burlington) introduced a bill that would allow municipalities to auction off some inactive licenses or solicit bids for inactive licenses issued elsewhere in the state. Existing law does not allow retail consumption licenses issued by one municipality to be used in another.

“We are continuing to emphasize the importance of using the pocket licenses because those are licenses that are already owned, but they’re just not active, so go to those first,” Lancellotti said.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control earlier this month reported there were nearly 5,400 retail consumption licenses statewide, though the establishments tied to some licenses are no longer in business, and some licenses expired years ago and have not been renewed.

License prices will vary between municipalities, but the cost for all active licenses appears to number in the billions.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Governor taps restaurateurs to pitch plan to overhaul liquor license laws appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .