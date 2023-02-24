Here’s what we mean by prevailing wages, and why it’s so important

Prevaling wage laws prevent employers from cutting wages to the bone to get government contracts. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

I’ve been watching committee hearings over the past few weeks, and I’m beginning to suspect there are some legislators who don’t understand what “prevailing wage” laws are, or why we have them. And if they don’t, there’s a good chance most of the general public doesn’t either. But these laws are incredibly important protections for Minnesota’s working people, and we need to protect and expand them.

Picture a government funded road construction project. The government opens bidding to find a contractor who can build the road. The simplest way to choose between two bids is to pick the contractor who will build the project for the cheapest price. If that’s the sole point of competition, contractors are incentivized to make their wages as low as possible. And, given that governments are a huge buyer in the construction industry, that massive buying power can warp labor and pay standards for an entire sector.

Once the road project is finished, contractors will keep paying that lower wage for other projects, and now the entire construction industry in an area has had its wages depressed by one government-funded project.

Prevailing wage laws were created to prevent the government from using its buying power to undercut local wages. These laws require publicly funded projects to give workers at least the wages and benefits that the local market is paying for that same specific work. This is separate from minimum wage laws, because the policy recognizes that there are different wage standards for different jobs and skill requirements, and that these standards change among regions of the state and country.

Prevailing wage laws obviously protect workers, but they also protect responsible employers. Employers who do the right thing by their employees shouldn’t lose out on government contracts and be driven out of business by unscrupulous contractors who exploit their workers. We know these contractors exist; the Reformer broke the story of allegations of wage theft at the Viking Lakes project.

An in-depth study by the Midwest Economic Policy Institute looked at prevailing wage requirements in Minnesota. It found that Minnesota’s prevailing wage law increases blue-collar construction worker incomes by 5.2%; expands health insurance coverage by 5 percentage points; increases the share of construction workers with pension plans by 5.3 percentage points; and reduces the share of construction workers who receive food stamp assistance by 2.1 percentage points.

You don’t typically find policy makers campaigning to cut wages. I can’t remember seeing a TV ad in which an elected official brags that “I’ll only support government funded projects if they undercut your pay and benefits. You make too much money.”

Yet, prevailing wage laws continue to come under attack, and there are still some government programs that don’t include these important protections. The Minnesota Legislature is currently debating whether or not to add prevailing wage requirements to projects funded by the Renewable Development Account. This should be an easy decision.

The clean energy transition is at a pivotal moment. Federal funds — and new requirements — are beginning to flow after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. The Legislature passed and Gov. Tim Walz signed into law a bill to move Minnesota to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.

Clean energy investments are going to take off, but we cannot allow this transition to leave workers behind. Thousands of workers have been employed at energy plants — like coal and natural gas — that will be phased out We can ensure that those workers benefit from this transition, or we can allow out-of-state developers to ship in traveling workers at lower wages.

Prevailing wage laws and other protections will ensure that Minnesota’s workers benefit from this clean energy transition. Minnesota’s lawmakers need to understand these laws, and support them.

The post Here’s what we mean by prevailing wages, and why it’s so important appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .