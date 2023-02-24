McDonogh wing Ava McKennie commits to Maryland women’s basketball, first in Class of 2024

McDonogh wing Ava McKennie, right, celebrates with teammate Autumn Fleary after defeating St. Frances, 50-47, in the IAAM A Conference championship game Monday. McKennie is the first player in the Terps’ 2024 recruiting class. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

McDonogh junior wing Ava McKennie on Thursday committed to play for Maryland women’s basketball, becoming the first player in the Terps’ 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2 McKennie, who helped lead McDonogh to an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship this season, announced her commitment on Twitter.

“I feel like I could really thrive at Maryland both athletically and academically,” McKennie said. “I just felt like Maryland was where I should be.”

McKennie, who has the size to play forward and the athleticism to play guard, had offers from more than 20 NCAA Division I colleges, including Power Five schools Syracuse, Michigan, Kentucky, Villanova and Virginia. In January, she narrowed her final list to four schools: Maryland, Penn State, Harvard and Princeton. She said coach Brenda Frese was one of the main reasons she chose to play at Maryland.

“I really picked Maryland because I love Coach Frese and the coaching staff,” McKennie said. “I feel like they support their players in a way I want to be supported.

“Coach Frese is really just honest and pushes you. She isn’t going to sugarcoat. That’s really important to me as a player to have someone who is working to make me the best player I can be.”

As the first announced Terps commit in the 2024 class, McKennie said she made her decision early because she no longer had any questions about Maryland to answer.

“I was always thinking about my options and what I felt, but I kept going back to how Maryland always came up as a positive,” she said. “Thinking about pros and cons for everywhere, there wasn’t enough cons for me not to pick here. I thought I would eventually just pick Maryland, so why not just do it now?”

McDonogh assistant coach Terri Daniels said the best word to describe McKennie is “loyal.”

“She is probably one of the most unselfish individuals,” Daniels said. “It does not matter what her stat line is as long as her team is winning.”

Daniels said that McKennie is both “versatile” and “explosive.” With her length and her ball-handling skills, McKennie spent time at all five positions for the Eagles this season. McKennie described herself as a “high-motor player” and said her defense — with the ability to defend post players and guards, according to Daniels — is something she takes pride in.

Daniels played for the Maryland women’s basketball team in the early 2000s, with her senior season coming in Frese’s first year as the Terps’ coach in 2002-03.

“I never really tried to influence her. Whatever made her happy is what I wanted her to do,” Daniels said. “I feel like it’s a great fit for her. I was secretly really hoping that she wanted to [play] there.”

The Terps (23-5) are ranked No. 7 in the nation and have won 10 of their last 11 games. Maryland was picked by the Big Ten coaches before the season to finish fourth in the conference after significant roster turnover with nine newcomers (five transfers and four freshmen). Maryland is currently second in the Big Ten with a 14-3 conference record.

McKennie said the Terps’ success this season — Frese’s 21st at the helm — gave her another reason to choose Maryland.

“That’s just a testament to coach Frese. She can show you that any player has the opportunity to be great,” McKennie said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re new or not. She’s building a program, and she knew the type of girls she needed to do it.”

McKennie’s father, Ellis, played college basketball at George Washington from 1986-87 to 1990-91. Her brother, Ellis McKennie III, was an offensive lineman at Maryland from 2015 to 2019, starting at four positions during his senior season. He was a team captain in 2019 and was voted by the media as an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

“When I really looked at how he felt at home there,” McKennie said about her brother, “I really started to look at Maryland as a place where I could belong as well.”

McKennie’s commitment comes just three days after McDonogh won the IAAM A Conference championship on Monday against St. Frances — the program’s second straight crown. The Eagles ended the season with a 23-2 record and their fifth title since 2000.

Baltimore Sun reporter Glenn Graham contributed to this article.

