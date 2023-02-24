‘Demonico’: Dorien Wilson Among Five Attached To Hitman Series; Omar Gooding In Talks

EXCLUSIVE: Marc John Jefferies, Dorien Wilson and Gerard Cordero have signed on to star in a scripted series from Donnell Henry. Omar Gooding is also in talks for a role.

'À La Carte': Kandi Burruss, Robinne Lee, Kelly Price & Dorien Wilson Join AllBlk Dating Dramedy

They are set to star in Demonico , which is in development at Seal of the Gods Films ( Content is King ). Franky G ( Power ) and Javon Johnson ( The Oval ) have also joined the cast.

Demonico is set in the high-stakes world of hitmen and follows Nicholas Demonico, a hitman is double crossed and left for dead by his employers who comes back to wreak vengeance on them, with the help of his 12-year-old daughter.

Daniel Craig To Narrate Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal Airing Across 29 UK TV Channels

Jefferies ( Get Rich Or Die Trying’ , Losing Isiah ) and Cordero ( Ray Donovan ) Are set for lead roles, with Wilson ( The Parkers , Sister Sister ) playing a kingpin and should Gooding (Barbershop, Deadwood ) sign on, he’ll play an FBI agent.

Demonico marks a first TV series project for Seal of the Gods founder Henry. Breece Wilson ( Brown Sugar ) is the executive producer.

Marc John Jefferies is repped by Walker Talent Management, Dorien Wilson by Burke Management, Omar Gooding by Silver Arougheti Entertainment Group, Gerard Cordero by The Brock Agency, Javon Johnson by Gill Talent Group and Franky G by Alta Global Media.

PGA Awards: Short Form, Innovation Award Winners Unveiled In Run-Up To Main Ceremony - Update