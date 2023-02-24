Friday, February 24 Weather – Friday cold before active weekend weather

We have made it to Friday!

Morning sunshine gave way to afternoon clouds Friday with light rain showers breaking out closer to Kansas City by late afternoon. This area of light showers will spread east across the area through midnight but should be long gone by morning.

The weekend has a mostly cloudy look to it with a chance for a few light showers or drizzle at times, especially late Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s not all bad news and grey skies. It looks like clouds will thin some Saturday allowing for a bit of sunshine, especially north of Hwy. 60.

There will be an increasing risk of rain and some thunder Sunday night as a strong storm system moves through the region.

There will be a severe weather risk west of the Ozarks Sunday evening, but it’s questionable whether that will extend east into our area. Limited instability will tend to minimize the severe threat.

A line of severe storms to the west is expected to gradually weaken as it moves across I-49, further weakening as it moves through the Ozarks.

Strong winds are expected to accompany the storms, and will even continue well after the storms move out. Gusts late Sunday night into Monday will top 40 mph and could gust over 50 mph.

Drier weather will develop Monday and extend through Wednesday with temperatures remaining mild for late February and early March.

Temperatures will trend lower again late next week. Another storm will move through the region Thursday into Friday, likely generating some showers locally. Depending on the strength and intensity of the storm, it may even generate some snow early Friday.

