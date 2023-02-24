Barry and Dena Pinto on unsolved homicide playing cards

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – The state police featured a playing card on social media Friday with the unsolved case of two Plymouth victims.

40 years ago, on February 24, 1983, Barry and Dena Pinto were shot and killed inside their home located on Cherry Street in Plymouth. Their infant son was at the home during the shooting but was unharmed.

“It has been 40 years and the Pinto family deserves answers,” said the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit .

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the District Attorney’s Offices collaborated to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope that they will be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.

