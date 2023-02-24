Everything happens for a reason: Salinas excited about opportunity with Javelina softball

One of the first things Orlando Salinas did when he assumed the reins of the Texas A&M-Kingsville softball program as interim head coach was something he took from his own experiences with his daughter.

Dominique Salinas played softball at Ole Miss before transferring and finishing her college career at Duke.

Salinas thought back to that and made sure to tell the Javelina softball players to call their parents and tell them that everything was going to be fine.

"That first meeting was a breath of fresh air for all of us," Salinas said. "They finally felt 'we have someone here to lead us.' The more we are together, they understand that I'm not only a coach, I'm a dad with a daughter who played at the highest level. I understand where they are mentally. I understand we have to get this ship going in the right direction.

"I will treat them all like my daughter. She went through the same things transferring from Ole Miss to Duke. I was getting those phone calls with uncertainty and I wanted them to call their parents to let them know it is going to be OK."

The former baseball player and assistant at Texas A&M-Kingsville, under his father, legendary coach Hector Salinas, was tabbed interim head coach by the school six games into the season, taking over for first-year head coach Doug Eastman.

The school has not released information on the status of Eastman or the reason for the change, although he is still listed as head coach on the school's website.

Salinas, a 1996 graduate of the school, said he has focused on learning on the go and building a relationship with the talented roster that won 50 games last season and played in the NCAA Division II Super Regionals.

"I'm super excited to be back," Salinas said. "I feel like I'm back home. My dad started the baseball program here. I've been an assistant. It is a different circumstance — they had already started their season. I'm here trying to get to the know the girls every day in a game setting.

"I am excited about the pieces we have this team. I had done some homework. There are girls we were recruiting at A&M-Corpus Christi. Girls we kept tabs on through the years. I'm familiar with about half the group. We have to get them clicking on all cylinders and understanding my style of coaching and what I expect."

Salinas said the opportunity was a "perfect storm" for him. He understood the time requirements of being a parent and head coach. Now that his daughter has finished school and his son Orlando Salinas Jr. is a junior playing at Kansas State, he said he felt like the timing was right to take on a role like this.

"I wanted to spend time with my kids while they were growing," Salinas said. "I knew how it was being a son of a college coach. I knew the time it took away from the family. This is the next chapter in my life. It was time. If it happens, it is a perfect storm to get going. It happens to be A&M-Kingsville, where my heart has always been.

"This is where I met my wife. She ran track here. It is a match made in heaven."

He had served previously as volunteer assistant for head coach Kathleen Rodriguez at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi the last two seasons and was in a similar situation, guiding the team while the search for a new coach was under way with the Islanders.

The Islanders turned it around under Rodriguez, posting the most wins in more than a decade (25), and Salinas said he believes he has the formula to get the Javelinas back on track.

"They are winners. They won 50 games last year," Salinas said. "They just needed to get back on track and that is what excited me about this. This team, we expect to win conference. We expect to compete for a national championship. That is our goal from the first day I walked in. They know they have some unfinished business."

Salinas said he could see himself taking on a college head coaching opportunity full-time but his focus right now is on filling the interim roll with the Javelinas.

“Absolutely. If I could see myself five years down the line, my ultimate goal would be that we’ve won a few national championships and we are always there at the door,” Salinas said. “The day that it became official and it was announced, I probably got over 100 phone calls from players, high school coaches from around the area. They are super excited. I am excited to see what the future holds, but we have to take care of business now.”

A&M-Kingsville is four years removed from playing in the championship series of the NCAA Division II Women's College World Series and reached as high as No. 2 in the national rankings last season.

Salinas said he is embracing this week's road trip to Western New Mexico as an opportunity to grow with his new team, which is 3-8 three weeks into the season.

"We're on the road in New Mexico," Salinas said. "I'm going to be spending a lot of time with them and I am going to be able to talk to them one-on-one and get to understand them a little bit more. After this road trip we are going to be in a lot better place as a unit.

"We are excited about being on the road and recharging the batteries. Everything happens for a reason. I believe God had a reason to put us together. Now we are going to bond and get to know each other. We are going to get back on track and be that team that won 50 games. They are going to show up and do damage because they are that good."