Buc Days Concert Series: Here's who's coming to Corpus Christi in May

The Buccaneer Commission announced the Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series lineup for this year's annual Buc Days.

The entertainers taking the stage are comedian Steve Trevino, Tejano singer Michael Salgado, Grammy Award-winner Carly Pearce and country artist Tracy Lawrence.

Commission President and CEO Johnny Philipello said each year he and his team try to bring a lineup that offers something for everyone.

"This year’s lineup features local talent that has made it big, a female superstar Grammy winner and classic country artist everyone can sing along to,” Philipello said in a release.

Last year, the concert series had record-breaking attendance with two sold-out performances, which contributed to raising $175,000 in scholarships and grants for students in the Coastal Bend.

Rodeo Corpus Christi will begin at 7 p.m. each day followed by the concerts:

Steve Trevino: College Night presented by Valero, Wednesday, May 10

College Night presented by Valero, Wednesday, May 10 Michael Salgado: Dia de Vaquero presented by Laredo Taco Company, Thursday, May 11

Dia de Vaquero presented by Laredo Taco Company, Thursday, May 11 Carly Pearce: Military Night presented by NEC Co-Op Energy, Friday, May 12

Military Night presented by NEC Co-Op Energy, Friday, May 12 Tracy Lawrence: Championship Night presented by Port of Corpus Christi, Saturday, May 13

Individual tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1. Ticket prices range from $20 to $60 and include both the rodeo and concert. Tickets can be purchased at bucdays.com and ticketmaster.com .

The concert series is sponsored by Physicians Premier.

