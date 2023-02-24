Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Buc Days Concert Series: Here's who's coming to Corpus Christi in May

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhmMN_0kyOEb2200

The Buccaneer Commission announced the Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series lineup for this year's annual Buc Days.

The entertainers taking the stage are comedian Steve Trevino, Tejano singer Michael Salgado, Grammy Award-winner Carly Pearce and country artist Tracy Lawrence.

Commission President and CEO Johnny Philipello said each year he and his team try to bring a lineup that offers something for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zl8Qu_0kyOEb2200

"This year’s lineup features local talent that has made it big, a female superstar Grammy winner and classic country artist everyone can sing along to,” Philipello said in a release.

Last year, the concert series had record-breaking attendance with two sold-out performances, which contributed to raising $175,000 in scholarships and grants for students in the Coastal Bend.

Rodeo Corpus Christi will begin at 7 p.m. each day followed by the concerts:

  • Steve Trevino: College Night presented by Valero, Wednesday, May 10
  • Michael Salgado: Dia de Vaquero presented by Laredo Taco Company, Thursday, May 11
  • Carly Pearce: Military Night presented by NEC Co-Op Energy, Friday, May 12
  • Tracy Lawrence: Championship Night presented by Port of Corpus Christi, Saturday, May 13

Individual tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1. Ticket prices range from $20 to $60 and include both the rodeo and concert. Tickets can be purchased at bucdays.com and ticketmaster.com .

The concert series is sponsored by Physicians Premier.

RELATED COVERAGE

More: New year, new shows: Check out what live entertainment is headed to Corpus Christi in 2023

More: Corpus Christi Hooks: Here's when fans can see Astros' World Series trophy, get replica rings

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva .

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Buc Days Concert Series: Here's who's coming to Corpus Christi in May

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Corpus Christi, TX newsLocal Corpus Christi, TX
Black-owned business is booming in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, TX17 hours ago
Alligators in Corpus Christi: Are You Safe to Go in the Water?
Corpus Christi, TX14 hours ago
A Walk-Through the K Space Art Studios in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5th Annual Corpus Christi Wine Festival to commence
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
PAAC center of Corpus Christi receives $150,000
Corpus Christi, TX6 hours ago
Savannah Votion is in motion! S12 American Idol contestant debuts music video on Domingo Live
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas lottery tickets sold around Lone Star State
Houston, TX2 days ago
Young adult book set in Corpus Christi hit #1 on an Amazon list... and it hasn't even been released yet
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
New Harbor Bridge project brings further black flight to CC's historic Northside
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Man charged with murder in Orange Grove cut off ankle monitor, last seen in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Tesla Lithium Refinery to start commission by the end of the year
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Busted water valve on Ocean Drive is undergoing repairs
Corpus Christi, TX10 hours ago
Southside Farmer's Market offers fresh alternatives from local vendors
Corpus Christi, TX8 hours ago
18 wheeler, truck crash reported by Nueces County ESD 2
Driscoll, TX11 hours ago
T-M substitute arrested Thursday, suspected of being drunk while working
Corpus Christi, TX6 hours ago
H.C. Dilworth Monument restored by community members, Boy Scout Troop 3
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Lane closure set for Everhart Road beginning Feb. 28
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
More reports filed with police over 361 Grants
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
State lawmaker acknowledges safety problems on Harbor Bridge
Corpus Christi, TX3 days ago
Pet owner asks city leaders for tighter animal control after brutal dog attack
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Emergency SNAP benefits, its impact to local food banks, has come to an end
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
Nueces County inmates to be given limited access computer tablets
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Crockett Elementary Lunch Bunch program seeks to empower young minds
Corpus Christi, TX2 days ago
Voters to decide on $176 million G-PISD bond
Portland, TX3 days ago
One man dead after motorcycle crash on Hwy 358
Corpus Christi, TX6 days ago
CCPD investigating death of 'walk-in shooting victim'
Corpus Christi, TX8 days ago
City council approves revisions to animal care ordinance
Corpus Christi, TX1 day ago
CCPD: Two juveniles arrested for murder of 23-year-old man; victim identified
Corpus Christi, TX9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy