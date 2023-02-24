High School Baseball: Sinton passes first-game test from Robstown to start 2023 season

SINTON — There probably was not a better team to start a defense of a state championship with for Sinton than former district rival Robstown.

Sinton beat the Cotton Pickers 6-3 on an unseasonably warm day at Gene Kaspryzk Field on the first day of the Sinton Invitational on Thursday, and in the process helped Sinton, a team that has had plenty of off-season praise heaped on it, learn repeating as Class 4A state champions will be just as tough as last season.

“Just to kind of buy into finding ourselves a little bit, and getting into that in-game environment,” Sinton coach Adrian Alaniz said of his goals for the team during the tournament. “Postgame-wise I talked to the boys, I think everybody has the expectation to come out here and light the world on fire because we have a good nucleus of that state championship team from last year. But myself, I had to put that behind my head too — that we are not going to come out there light the world on fire and run-rule people. The 6-3 victory over Robstown … I’m happy with. I thought our guys fought.”

The Pirates even had to rally in their season opener as Robstown posted the game’s first run on a Christian Marroquin run-scoring single. Sinton, who is ranked No. 1 in both the state coaches poll and the Texas High School Baseball Magazine Class 4A rankings, responded, taking advantage of four walks to score five runs the first inning.

Sinton added one more run in the second, but in a game that was time-limited, the Pirates had to stay focused as Robstown scored two in the fourth to cut the lead in half and left nine runners on base in five innings. Sinton won its second game in the tournament 7-1 against Jasper.

“This weekend in the tournament, really just focusing on getting better and try to stay simple,” said Nick Flores, who was 2 for 3 on the day with an RBI while hitting the No. 4 spot in the order. “And come out with a W.”

Robstown, meanwhile, will also use the tournament to work on throwing strikes and bringing runners home. Robstown pitchers gave up eight walks, including an intentional walk to Blake Mitchell in the third.

“I thought we did a good job hitting the ball, putting the ball in play, we just walked too many hitters today,” Robstown coach Elias Vasquez said. “Every time you walk the bases loaded, you get one base hit (it) scores three runs, it’s hard to come back from stuff like that. We stayed in the game because we are hitting. Overall, this is our first game, to play the No. 1 in state, defending state champion, we are happy with our performance. We need to work on some things, but overall, we stayed in the ballgame.”