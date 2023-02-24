Boys high school basketball: Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend area round recap

A roundup and recap of the area round of the UIL boys basketball playoffs.

CLASS 5A

Veterans Memorial 57, McAllen 30: The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 35-18 in the second half to return to the regional quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. Vets freshman Sean Mondragon led the way with 15 points, including three 3-pointers and Jordyn Heard added 11 in the victory. The Eagles will play district rival Flour Bluff at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Calallen High School.

Flour Bluff 53, Edinburg Vela 37: Pete Herrick delivered a team-best 17 points to lead the Hornets to an area round win against Edinburg Vela on Friday. Flour Bluff set the tone by scoring 29 first half points and outscored the Sabercats 26-18 in the second half to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the third consecutive season. The Hornets will play district rival Veterans Memorial on Tuesday at Calallen High School.

Miller 67, Weslaco East 43: The Bucs are moving on to the regional quarterfinals in their first season back in Class 5A. Miller rolled past Weslaco East for its 24th consecutive win to set up a third round matchup with Laredo Nixon on Tuesday at the Carroll High School Arena.

CLASS 4A

Sinton 56, LA Feria 25: The Pirates captured a dominating win against La Feria to punch their ticket to the regional quarterfinals. Jacoby James and Triston Handson combined for 36 points and Andrew Silva connected on three 3-pointers in the victory. Sinton advances to play Pleasanton, a 55-40 winner against Calallen.

Beeville 77, Bishop 65: Josean Dembo scored 28 points and Hunter Pelitire added 17 to lift the Trojans to a area round win against Bishop on Friday. Beeville advances to the third round to play Somerset for a chance to advance to the Region IV-4A tournament.

Somerset 72, Alice 48: Anthony Elizondo scored a team-best 20 points in the Coyotes' season-ending lost to Somerset on Friday. It was a historic season for Alice after it advanced back to the playoffs and captured its first postseason win in 19 years. The Coyotes conclude the year at 15-21.

CLASS 3A

Aransas Pass 71, Rio Hondo 58: The Panthers had four different players score in double figures as they took an area-round victory on Thursday. George Acosta led the offensive charge with 20 points, Gavin Zapata scored 18 points, Israel Lopez added 12 and Reagan Belvin scored 16 in the victory. Aransas Pass (22-13) will take on London in a regional quarterfinal.

London 79, Progreso 51: Preston and Pierson Cazalas combined for 40 points in the Pirates' area round win against Progreso on Friday. London advances back to the regional quarterfinals to play Aransas Pass in a rematch from the 2021 third round game.

San Diego 94, Santa Rosa 82: The Vaqueros are moving on to the regional quarterfinals after a statement win against state-ranked Santa Rosa on Friday. Stevie Barrientes scored a game-best 29 points, including five 3-pointers and Ryan Casas added 27 to lead San Diego. The Vaqueros will play Santa Gertrudis Academy for a chance to move on to the regional tournament.

Santa Gertrudis Academy 77, IDEA Quest College Prep 48: The Lions rolled to an area round win against IDEA Quest College Prep on Friday to secure their ninth consecutive win. Santa Gertrudis Academy advances to play district rival San Diego.

CLASS 2A

Port Aransas 46, San Antonio Lee Academy 28: The Marlins are back in the regional quarterfinals after a win against San Antonio Lee Academy on Friday. Port Aransas will play Santa Maria for a chance to advance to the regional tournament.

Mason 58, Skidmore-Tynan 50: The Bobcats' season came to a close after a area round loss to Mason on Friday. Cole Rivers delivered 19 points to lead Skidmore-Tynan. The Bobcats conclude the year at 27-6.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Boys high school basketball: Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend area round recap