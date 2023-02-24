A familiar foe stands between Naples boys soccer and first state championship

Bob Prange has been oozing confidence since the fall about his soccer team.

The Naples coach, in his seventh season, suspected his team could win it all. He offered a simple message to his players before beginning Tuesday's practice, confirming that belief one more time.

"This team here is the best soccer team in the state of Florida," he said.

Prange's message has resonated. The Golden Eagles (16-4-3) got out of a highly competitive Class 5A-Region 3 to advance to the program's first state championship in nearly three decades. Naples will take on American Heritage (18-1-2) for the Class 5A State Championship Saturday at 1 p.m. in DeLand.

"I'd be lying if I said I was surprised," Prange said. "I knew this group could do it. Sometimes you just sense the chemistry in a team, and it's here. I think even going in against American Heritage, I feel good about it with this group. As any coach, you're really happy for the program, the school, everything."

The Golden Eagles boys' soccer team will try and do what the baseball, softball, girls' lacrosse, and girls' soccer teams couldn't do last year in their respective Final Fours.

Naples' 1995 squad was the first boys' Southwest Florida soccer program to get to a state title game. Berkeley Prep bested the Golden Eagles that year, winning in penalty kicks.

The Patriots and Golden Eagles already played once this season. They duked it out on Dec. 12, with American Heritage coming out with a 3-2 win. Naples surrendered two penalty kicks in the span of five minutes, which Heritage forward Juan Otero (17 goals, 6 assists) cashed in.

"When he (American Heritage coach Todd Goodman) left here, he was very complimentary," Prange said. "After they received their two penalty kicks, I think he felt pretty relieved leaving here with a one-goal win. I don't think they're going to come in overconfident. I think they know who we are. It's going to be a great match."

Prange also saw American Heritage's lone loss of the season, which came at the hands of Gulf Coast. The Sharks notched a 3-2 road win on a Saturday afternoon, just two days before playing the Golden Eagles.

"It's a big plus," Prange said of having familiarity with American Heritage. "I'll even go one step further. I drove to Fort Lauderdale and watched them when they played Gulf Coast earlier in the year. I watched them in the mid-afternoon and the heat. I got to watch that and having played him, I know his formations. We've played them the last four years.

"I don't plan on changing anything. We're going to show up. They're a great team. We're a great team. We're just going to let the chips fall where they fall."

Harvey Sarajian has been the alpha male for Naples, leading the way with 23 goals and 11 assists. The FACA District 18 Player of the Year has been elite against elite competition this season — 18 of his 23 goals (78.26%) and 9 of his 11 assists (81.82%) have come against teams that made the postseason.

"It all started this summer when we were doing summer workouts," Sarajian said. "We were working hard, out here every day and in the weight room every day. Throughout the season, we had our ups and downs, but we're at our peak right now. We're not stopping. We have 80 more minutes, one more game."

Ty Collins and his speed could give American Heritage problems. The freshman has scored eight times in the last eight games, with four goals in his last four games. Sarajian has taken him under his wing, as he'll be taking over up top after Sarajian departs for college later this year.

"It's been great, and it's been a relief," Sarajian said. "When he's scoring goals, I can go to the back and hold it down. He's just great for our team. He works hard. A good kid.

Many seniors on the team had to go through heartbreak three years ago when the nationally-ranked Golden Eagles failed to get past Lely a fourth time in a regional matchup despite winning the first three contests. Expectations were high that season for Naples, which had signature wins over American Heritage, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Cathedral (Calif.).

"For these seniors, it would be quite an accomplishment," Prange said. "Three years ago, we had the team that probably should've won it, and Lely came in here on the fourth try and beat us. Some of these guys have been there. Jose (Valdez) has been with me, Kevin (Reyes) was with me, Alvin (Nunez) was with me. They were freshmen on that team at the time. It would be huge. They've earned it. They're great leaders."

Naples' path to DeLand

Regional Quarterfinals: 2-1 win over Braden River

Regional Semifinals: 3-2 win over Barron Collier

Regional Finals: 2-1 win over Osceola

State Semifinals: 3-0 win over Jesuit

American Heritage's path to DeLand

Regional Quarterfinals: 7-0 win over Bayside

Regional Semifinals: 2-0 win over TERRA Environmental

Regional Finals: 2-2 (4-3 in PKs) win over Pembroke Pines Charter

State Semifinals: 2-1 win over Booker T. Washington

IF YOU GO

What: Class 5A State Championship, Naples vs. American Heritage

Where: Spec Martin Stadium, DeLand

When: Saturday, 1:05 p.m.

Tickets: $9 if purchased in advance, $12 if purchased the day of on GoFan. There will be no onsite ticket sales taking place.

Parking: Free

