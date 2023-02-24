From ABBA to comedy, here are 5 things to do in downtown Shreveport

Laughing long and hard, sharing Cinderella stories with a lumpy twist, moving to the tunes of ABBA, imaging Earth like an artist and the option of more great movies than you can see in one sitting? It’s fun, it’s fantasy, it’s five great options in our #CoolDowntown.

We live in a world where laughter continues to be great medicine and we have two heaping doses of it for you this weekend. On Friday night, Nate Bargatze brings the Be Funny Tour to Municipal Auditorium at 7 pm, and Saturday at 8 pm, it’s Royal Comedy 2023 with Special K, Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Lavell Crawford and JJ Williamson. Two shows, loads of guffaws, great for what ails you! When: Friday and Saturday nights. Where: 705 Elvis Presley Ave. Cost: Various. Info: shreveportmunicipalauditorium.com.

Lumpy Grits Artistry returns with Cinderella Stories and Anansi Tales. This all-ages event features six performers from Lumpy Grits’ Children’s Theatre Troupe. They’ll lead the audience on a romp involving spies, spiders, money, and big tech! When: Sat., Feb. 25, 1 pm and 6 pm. Where: Central Artstation, 801 Crockett St. Cost: $15. Info: FB/lumpy grits

Love the music of ABBA? It’s as close as The Strand Theatre, site of Mania: The ABBA Tribute, the world’s most popular touring ABBA tribute show. It’s two hours packed with dancing, wonderful costumes, and all the ABBA songs you know by heart. When: Sunday, Feb. 26, 8 pm. Where: Strand Theatre, 619 Louisiana Ave. Cost: $26.50 and up. Info: thestrandtheatre.com

Artist Christiane Drieling has taken a series of outdated encyclopedias and created a display that looks at how we interpret our world, what we think of it and how we treat it. In Earth: 24 Images by Cristian Drieling, she breaks a day down by hours, one art piece for each of the hours in a day; but the beginning and ending is up to the viewer. See the exhibit Monday-Friday at Central Artstation’s exhibit lobby. When: Through April 28. Where: 801 Crockett St. Cost: Free. Info: FB/shrevearts

Marching over the bridge in Selma, on a yacht with an unhinged captain in Triangle of Sadness, Oscar favorite Everything Everywhere All at Once, and unbelievably, Cocaine Bear are ALL on the amazingly prolific screens at Robinson Film Center this weekend. Don’t worry about making the decision on which to attend, see them all! When: Movies start Fri., Feb. 24, various times. Where: RFC, 617 Texas St. Cost: $8.50/$10.50. Info: robinsonfilmcenter.org