EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Lieutenant Governor and Evansville native Suzanne Crouch unveiled plans to unite military memorials around the Hoosier state with a military monument and museum trail.

The lieutenant governor made the announcement at the Evansville Wartime Museum. She said the project has been in the works since last December, and the initiative seeks to honor and educate the public on the heritage of Indiana’s military lineage.

The plan is to start the building process in Evansville. Lieutenant Governor Crouch hopes to unveil an entire plan on July 4.

