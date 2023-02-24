Gaithersburg
Change location
See more from this location?
Gaithersburg, MD
mocoshow.com
MS-13 Members Involved in Murders That Took Place in Gaithersburg and Germantown Sentenced to Life in Prison for Racketeering, Murder, Extortion, and Federal Drug Charges
By MCS Staff,6 days ago
By MCS Staff,6 days ago
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis has sentenced Luis Flores-Reyes, a/k/a “Maloso,” “Lobo,”’ and “Viejo Lovvon,” age 42,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0