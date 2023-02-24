Get to know the performers in the free Iowa City concert series iHearIC this weekend

However you catch local performers' shows — Trumpet Blossom Café concerts, Wildwood Saloon shows or Summer of the Arts Friday Night Concert series — iHearIC returns Sunday with another option.

The concert series and radio show come back after their last “real” show three years ago due to the pandemic, and showcase local artists while audiences get to enjoy local talent for free.

The show — held at Public Space One Close House, 538 S. Gilbert St. in Iowa City, at 7:30 p.m. — will bring out poet Robyn Groth and musicians Rachel Saint, Mars Hojilla and Gabi Vanek and Justin Comer of the duo dropbear.

Here are just a few things to know about some of the performers at this weekend's show.

Mars Hojilla

Who: Myles Evangelista

Their music in their own words: “When playing solo, I like to think my music sounds like acoustic versions of punk songs that don't exist yet. Since adding a bassist and drummer, the trio sound leans more pop-rock.”

Where to see them/where you have seen them: Mission Creek Festival 2023, LGBTQ Iowa Archives & Library’s Big Queer Come-Out in 2022

What to know about their work: “I'm really stoked to be playing out and about as an indie musician, because growing up and getting into the music scene, it was rare to see people on stage who were either non-white or genderqueer — even rarer to see a musician who was both. It's mainly for that reason that I'm proud to put my Filipino and transgender identities at the forefront of my artistry. Most of my songwriting is autobiographical, so this project wouldn't exist as it does if I hadn't grown up navigating queerness and transness in Filipino American culture. My hope is that queer and Asian folks can see me and listen to my music and see parts of themselves in my writing — and generally, that anyone who stops by the show likes what they hear!”

Website/socials: @marshojilla on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok; Mars Hojilla on Facebook

Rachel Saint

Who: Rachel Kellogg

Their music in their own words: “Too much and too little, a mix of electronic and rock.”

Where to see them/where you have seen them: Englert Theatre "Stages" series, iHearIC shows

What to know about their work, in their own words: “I haven't been super active as of late in terms of released material, because I think I was in a period of breakdown and rebirth. At certain points, never creating again had crossed my mind. For my work being so couched in juxtaposition, even contradiction, having something I've deeply loved for so long become something I palpably feared was — and maybe is — something that's hard to reconcile, something I couldn't rationalize or delude myself out of. So, I think with my newer work there's a greater appreciation for the music, and perhaps a greater love of each and everyone who takes the time to listen either at shows or online. It means a lot and thank you.”

Website/socials: Rachel Saint on Facebook

dropbear

Who: Justin Comer and Gabi Vanek

Their music in their own words: “Harsh, reedy, and wet.”

Where to see them/where you have seen them: The former Iowa City Yacht Club in 2019, the former Public Space One Media Arts Co-op on Dubuque Street in 2021

What to know about their work, in their own words: “We make music that is pretty unconventional, but I think if you approach it with an open mind, you will find something to latch onto. We are also very nice, so if you'd like to talk to us after the show, we will be nice to you.”

Website/socials: N/A

Where to find iHearIC this weekend

Where: 538 S. Gilbert St.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Website: ihearic.com

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or 319-519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.