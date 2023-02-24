Lawnmower overturns trapping, killing victim in Clover: Coroner

CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed during a lawn mowing accident in Clover Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, according to the coroner’s office .

Khin Chea, 76, of Charlotte, was identified as the person deceased.

Officials say the incident happened during the afternoon on the 300 block of Squirrel Lane near Lake Wylie.

Chea was ‘working on the property with a lawn tractor when the equipment overturned and trapped him underneath.’

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

