WFISD drops in one rating of school performance

One company that ranks public schools across the country puts the Wichita Falls Independent School district low on its list of Texas school districts for 2022.

SchoolDigger placed Wichita Falls ISD at 754 among the state’s 965 districts, dropping 63 places since 2021.

A bright spot for WFISD was Sheppard Elementary School, which ranked 673rd out of the state’s 4,581 elementary schools.

SchoolDigger says it ranks schools based on test scores supplied by each state’s Department of Education. An Average Standard Score is calculated by normalizing and averaging each school’s test scores across all tests and grades. The Virginia company is one of several that provide school ratings based on a variety of parameters.

Here is how Wichita Falls schools fare among those ranked, according to SchoolDigger:

High schools, ranked among 1,876 in Texas:

Rider – 661

Wichita Falls – 1,385

Hirschi – 1,625

Middle schools, ranked among 2,254 in Texas:

McNiel – 1,120

Barwise – 1,521

Kirby – 2,038

Elementary Schools, ranked among 4,581 in Texas:

Sheppard AFB – 673

Fowler – 1,295

Fain – 1,541

West Foundation – 1,666

Crocket – 2,162

Milam – 2,738

Cunningham – 2,849

Franklin – 2,975

Jefferson – 3,032

Scotland Park – 3,514

Lamar – 3,574

Burgess – 4,230

Booker T. Washington – 4,280

Southern Hills – 4,329

Zundelowitz – 4,497

Haynes – 4,533

Of all school districts in the Wichita Falls area, Windthorst ISD scored highest. Here’s how some other districts in the area scored among 965 districts in the state.

Windthorst ISD -- 70

Seymour ISD -- 100

Holiday ISD – 103

Iowa Park CISD – 112

Olney -- 218

Henrietta ISD -- 280

City View ISD – 512

Jacksboro -- 562

Bowie -- 655

Burkburnett ISD – 772

Vernon ISD -- 885

The top-ranked school district in Texas was Carroll ISD in the DFW Metroplex. The lowest ranked was Raven School in Walker County which is about an hour north of Houston.