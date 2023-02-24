Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
Argus Leader

Meet the 2023 South Dakota High School Sports Awards cheerleading, dance team nominees

By Sioux Falls Argus Leader,

6 days ago
The South Dakota High School Sports Awards is proud to announce the nominees for the Cheerleading Team of the Year as well as the Dance Team of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show to be held June 12 at the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the athletes of the year in 20 other sports. Nominated athletes who RSVP will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Additional tickets may be purchased on the show's website, which will be coming soon. Click here to register.

The South Dakota High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year's show can still be viewed online at this link.

This year, one school from the state will win a $1,000 donation to its school's athletic department. Vote for your school here.

Here are the nominees for the Cheerleading Team of the Year:

Harrisburg High School

O'Gorman High School

Sioux Valley High School

Here are the nominees for the Dance Team of the Year:

Brandon Valley High School

Dakota Valley High School

Sioux Falls Washington High School

