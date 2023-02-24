Open in App
South Dakota State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Argus Leader

South Dakota House passes bill requiring initiated amendments to get signatures from every district

By Joshua Haiar,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwFuI_0kyOCHMM00

PIERRE — The South Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would make it more difficult for citizens to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

A petition drive to force a vote on a constitutional amendment already requires signatures from registered voters equivalent to 10 percent of the votes cast in the last race for governor. The new bill would require at least 1/35th of the signatures to be from voters in each of the state’s 35 legislative districts.

That translates to about 1,000 signatures from each district.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Liz May, R-Kyle, wants proposed constitutional amendments to have support from more than just one part of the state.

“We’re going to allow all the districts to be represented in the petition process,” May said.

Sioux Falls Democrats spoke out in opposition to the bill.

Rep. Erin Healy said the bill “would be an administrative nightmare,” because it would require election officials to call the district of origin to verify that signatures came from that district.

Rep. Linda Duba also spoke against the bill.

“It’s very hard to gather signatures,” Duba said. “And when the ballot measure hits the ballot, every South Dakotan has a voice.”

But May said the barrier to entry that the bill would establish is a feature, not a bug.

“If this is a real, grassroots effort, I have no doubt they’ll get those signatures,” May said.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Dakota State newsLocal South Dakota State
Gov. Kristi Noem hides guest list at historic state-owned cabin in Custer State Park
Custer, SD9 days ago
More snow heading to South Dakota
Aberdeen, SD2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber Supports House File 256
Atlantic, IA3 days ago
Iowa State Patrol Seeing Excessive Speeds
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Iowa State says the school contributed five-Billion dollars and supported more than 57-thousand jobs last year
Ames, IA6 days ago
Monthly payments of $500 going out to Minnesota residents
Saint Paul, MN6 days ago
Sac County Man Wins a Top Iowa Lottery Prize
Wall Lake, IA2 days ago
The Most Dangerous City In Iowa After Dark
Fort Dodge, IA14 days ago
Update: Victim of Friday afternoon plane crash has been identified
Hermantown, MN6 days ago
Bear Creek man dies at scene of crash involving two pickup trucks
Bear Creek, WI5 days ago
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Nebraska
Omaha, NE7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy