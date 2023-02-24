Faces off the field: UTEP beach volleyball's Paulina Acuna

When the inaugural UTEP beach volleyball team kicks off its season Friday in Tucson against Arizona, the first of four matches it will play in two days this weekend, it will mark UTEP's first new addition to its athletic roster since adding softball in 2004.

One of the newest sport's first additions was the signing of Franklin High standout Paulina Acuna, the El Paso Times' high school player of the year in 2022. She is one of six beach-only players who will join eight indoor players to form the first 14-player Miner roster.

Daniel Foo is coaching the beach operation under the aegis of Ben Wallis' volleyball program. UTEP's 21-game, two-month schedule will be completely on the road, as the school does not yet have a facility to host home matches.

How exciting is it to be on the ground level of a new sport?

I'm super excited, I can't wait to see what the future holds for this program. I know Ben and Daniel are doing a great job and working hard to get this program going. So I can't wait to see what the future holds for us. I've been in El Paso all my life life, this is my hometown, I love it here, I can't wait to represent the university.

Before UTEP announced the formation of beach in January, 2022, did you plan to come here?

Originally I was not going to come here as an indoor player. I was going to go play indoor somewhere, I was looking toward the West Coast. (When UTEP added beach) I was really excited. I never had thought about it, but Ben called me and opened me up to it. I trust Ben, I knew this would be a great opportunity.

I decided to do that because of the transition to beach and because of the great coaching. I knew Ben was a great coach, so is Daniel and this is a great opportunity to play here.

How much beach did you play before UTEP?

This is my first season ever, I'd never played beach before. It's a lot of fun, it's way more fun than indoor. I feel a lot more free on the court. The atmosphere is amazing as well.

What are your first impressions of the new sport?

It helps me improve on my skill set. You're always setting, always passing, always hitting. Those are the basic skills of volleyball you need and beach allows me to improve on those skills every day. It's also good for a shorter player.

What's it like to practice outdoors in February?

It is a little chilly, but we get through it. It's going to be windy and chilly outside sometimes, you never know with the weather. We have to make sure we're prepared.

What adjustments have you had to make?

Being open-minded. This is a learning process, you're going to fail, that's another thing we talk a lot about. Continue to grow. The wind does affect the game. Ball placement, how you pass, is a lot different when you have two people on the court.

I love how hard working it is, you have to be able to put your team first, work hard and have that commitment.

Did you grow up watching UTEP volleyball?

I know a lot of people here. I would always come watch (UTEP volleyball), it was amazing to see the players. Now I'm playing with some players I looked up to, like Serena Patterson. I dreamed of playing here, but actually getting the chance to actually be here, it's amazing.

What is your skill set?

I'm good at passing, I love to hit — that's my favorite — and playing defense. I'm a shorter person so I love playing defense.

What is the feeling like heading off to the first match?

Everyone is so excited, we can't wait to get on the road.

