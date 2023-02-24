President Biden can you please make Castner Range a monument: Guest column

El Pasoans appreciate President Joe Biden’s Jan. 8 visit to our city, here to witness the border firsthand and discuss immigration. We hope that during that important visit, he caught a glimpse of Castner Range and felt inspired to heed our decades-long campaign asking that he use the 1906 Antiquities Act to make Castner Range a national monument, conserving it forever.

Castner Range remains the property of Fort Bliss, which first acquired it in 1926 for artillery-training use (that ended in 1966 when neighborhoods began surrounding the land on three sides). And since 1971, many attempts have been made to conserve Castner Range, which is part of the Franklin Mountains.

The effort to conserve the range has consistently enjoyed the support of the El Paso community. Repeatedly and unanimously, El Paso city councils, El Paso’s mayors, the El Paso County Commissioners Court and its county judge, the El Paso Community Foundation, all El Paso delegates to the Texas House of Representatives, and our current and previous delegates to the Texas Senate, former congressman Beto O’Rourke expressed support for a Castner Range National Monument. U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar has been a fierce champion for Castner Range, repeatedly calling on the president to protect El Paso’s gem.

Still today, there is no opposition. And this monumental support is hardly limited to El Paso, because over 137,000 letters — online or on paper, from every part of the United States, from individuals as well as national conservation groups — supporting monument status have been collected by our Castner Range campaign and sent to President Biden.

There will be work needed to clean up munitions and unexploded ordinance and it will take time to open up all of Castner Range to public use for hiking, picnicking and enjoyment, but luckily there is a recent model. Fort Ord National Monument was declared a national monument by President Barack Obama, and was a huge Army base that was shut down in 1994, as all the water beneath its surface had become contaminated. The cooperation between Army and BLM has borne much fruit and that work to identify and remove the MECs and the UXOs keep up their work on the part of the monument that is still off-limits — while the rest of the monument is totally open to people who want to picnic, hike, or just-plain visit.

President Biden, can you please use your authority under the Antiquities Act — as you did last October in the mountains of Colorado to create the Camp Hale National Monument — to make Castner Range a monument? Doing so would affirm the “Declaration of North America” that you — and Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obradór and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — signed on Jan. 10 in Mexico City. The second section of the declaration is “Climate Change and Environment.” Its final sentence reads: “In partnership with Indigenous Peoples, we reiterate our pledge to protect biodiversity, to work toward ending deforestation, and doing our part to conserve 30 percent of the world’s land and waters by 2030.” Making Castner Range a national monument will contribute to that goal. We are here to help. Can you now help our community and region?

Dr. Richard Teschner, Eric Pearson and Ángel Peña are members of the Castner Range Coalition, which is committed to preserving the 7,081 acres of Castner Range in El Paso, Texas.