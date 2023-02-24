Open in App
Monterey, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Monterey’s Aaliyah Chavez, Lamesa’s Pedro Barrioz net Athlete of the Week honors

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vqbj_0kyOC8V400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCtFp_0kyOC8V400

Aaliyah Chavez, So., Monterey

The superstar guard is still rewriting the record books. She set the program record with 13 made three-pointers during a 47-point night to open the Class 5A playoffs.

The No. 1-ranked Lady Plainsmen needed all 22 points from Chavez in an 86-78 come-from-behind, five-overtime victory Tuesday over No. 7 Amarillo High. She tied the game on a physical layup in the final seconds of regulation and put the finishing touches on the victory with a steal and layup in the fifth extra session.

Thanks to her efforts, Chavez garnered 63% of the vote to earn Female Athlete of the Week honors.

Monterey (31-3) is slated to take on No. 2 Mansfield Timberview at 4 p.m. Friday in a Region I-5A semifinal at Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XKX7_0kyOC8V400

Pedro Barrioz, Jr., Lamesa

The Golden Tornadoes have enjoyed a banner season, and Barrioz has been one of the key components to the successe.

Last week, he led the team with 13 points in a district title-clinching win over Littlefield. It marked the Golden Tors' first district title since 2017.

Barrioz eased the offensive load off Sean Zapata, who suffered an injury the week prior going up for a rebound.

For his effort in the winner-take-all District 3-3A championship game, Barrioz received 48% of the vote on the way to netting Male Athlete of the Week honors.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Monterey’s Aaliyah Chavez, Lamesa’s Pedro Barrioz net Athlete of the Week honors

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lubbock, TX newsLocal Lubbock, TX
Paul Dean Smith, 69, of Lubbock
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
PHOTOS: Homes, trees damaged in Lubbock and the South Plains after Sunday dust storm
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Recap and pictures: Dust storm hits Lubbock and South Plains, 100+ mph winds
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Semi-truck crash impacting eastbound I-20 traffic
Odessa, TX13 hours ago
Hundreds of West Texas residents without power
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Lubbock man charged after fight at Odessa bar
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Lubbock man accused of stalking victim for two months
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
March comes in like a lion: Winds cause damage throughout the Basin
Odessa, TX8 hours ago
FIRST ALERT: Gusty wind through the night, dust settling
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
Midland man dies in crash
Midland, TX5 days ago
Strong Storms Possible Tonight – High Wind Follows
Brownwood, TX4 days ago
MPD needs help identifying these subjects
Midland, TX9 hours ago
Drug deal gone bad: Man guilty of aggravated robbery that paralyzed 18-year-old in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX7 hours ago
The Permian Basin Is Getting A New Chick-fil-A
Midland, TX1 day ago
New details regarding man shot at the Executive Inn on Friday
Lubbock, TX7 hours ago
One hurt, South Loop lanes close after crash with 18-wheeler
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Man accused of assaulting child in Lubbock, facing several charges
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Man charged with stalking, accused of attacking victim in Northwest Lubbock
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Man pleads guilty to aggravated robbery in shooting death of 67-year-old Lubbock man
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
One seriously hurt after shooting at Lubbock motel
Lubbock, TX6 days ago
Adult Female Arrested in Connection to YMCA Shooting
Big Spring, TX3 days ago
Woman arrested after police chase ends with crash in Lubbock Saturday
Lubbock, TX5 days ago
‘An angel was watching my baby’: Mother of man hit by car in Lubbock wants justice
Lubbock, TX7 days ago
Man accused of pulling gun to steal woman’s car in Lubbock, court records said
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
MPD searching for women accused of dumping dogs
Midland, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy