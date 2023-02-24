Area students earn honors from colleges, universities

CHEYENNE — The following students from southeast Wyoming earned honors recently from colleges and universities across the country:

Sophomore mechanical engineering major Gracie Kniss of Cheyenne was named to the Dean's List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Latrell Grayson of Cheyenne, Fayth Price of Laramie and Elle Harms and Curtis Nickle of Wheatland were named to the President's Honor Roll at Eastern Wyoming College.Monserrat Serrano Gonzalez of Albin; Shelby Long and Alexia Mahaffy of Burns; Austin Griess, Kaetlin Paice and Jacob Ruiz, all of Cheyenne; Carson Diedrich, Morgan McConnell and Andrew Stannard, all of Laramie; and Joseph Clamp, Roberta Cordingly and Madison Tretter, all of Wheatland, were named to the Dean's Honor Roll at Eastern Wyoming College. The following area students at Eastern Wyoming College were among those inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on Feb. 9: Roberta Cordingly, Wheatland; Carson Diedrich, Laramie; Austin Griess, Cheyenne; Jadyn Hall, Veteran; Shelby Long, Burns; Alexia Mahaffy, Burns; Kaetlin Paice, Cheyenne; Fayth Price, Laramie; Monse Serrano, Albin; and Andrew Stannard, Laramie.The following area students have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb.: Katelyn Bach, Burns; Jourdaine Cerenil, Pine Bluffs; and Rhiannon Thomalla, Colton Bell, Caydince Groth, Jackson Hesford and Michelle Merlino, all of Cheyenne. The University of Wyoming has awarded the 2023 Trustees’ Scholars Award, its top academic scholarship, to 100 outstanding high school seniors across Wyoming. Area students who received this scholarship include: Hogan Allen and DJ Kaur, Burns High School; Lauren Clarke, Nora Fraley, Gweneth Hargett, Morgan Kirkbride, Augustin Lain, Brinkley Lewis, Grace McColl, Ethan Merrill, Jack Morris, Cassidy Powers, Elizabeth Stump and Josh Vann, all of Cheyenne's Central High School; Denali Bronder, Clay Hancock, Alexis Johnson and Jeremy Niedfelt, of Cheyenne's East High School; Megan Bingham, Emmitt Gray, Macy Hogsett, Ashlyn Mathes, Ronan Robinson and Nora Steinke, all of Laramie High School; Edwin Morales, Pine Bluffs High School; and Elizabeth Paral of Wyoming Virtual Academy, Cheyenne.