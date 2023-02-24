Nellie Haddad Is new University of Wyoming ombudsperson

LARAMIE – The first office of its kind at the University of Wyoming – the Office of the Ombuds – is being led and developed by Nellie Haddad, who recently started her new position.

As an independent entity, the Office of the Ombuds provides a first-resort resource for problem-solving and exploring options. Haddad will assist staff, as well as undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

The ombuds initiative was developed in partnership with Academic Affairs, Student Affairs and the Associated Students of UW.

“This office is a great resource for students and staff that will assist in conflict resolution,” UW Provost and Executive Vice President Kevin Carman said in a news release. “We are thrilled Dr. Haddad has joined the UW community.”

The Office of the Ombuds provides informal, confidential, impartial and independent assistance to both UW staff and students who are experiencing conflicts; navigating policies or procedures; need an impartial person to work through ideas; want help strategizing for a difficult conversation; need facilitation or mediation; or just need to know what options are available.

Haddad's mediation and conflict resolution experience includes real estate and probate disputes, roommate and neighbor disputes, and staff and faculty conflicts. She is an active member of the International Ombuds Association.