Wyoming awarded federal funds for high-speed internet

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday that Wyoming has been awarded $70.5 million in federal funds for broadband infrastructure in locations that lack access to adequate service.

The American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund will deliver high-speed internet service to an estimated 11,700 Wyoming homes and businesses.

“These funds will help Wyoming address many of the challenges laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in rural areas of our state,” Gordon said in a news release. “We will utilize these funds to ensure Wyoming communities and businesses have access to the high-quality, modern infrastructure they need to access critical services.”

Wyoming’s award will fund the Connect Wyoming program, a competitive grant program managed by the Wyoming Business Council. Connect Wyoming is designed to fund last-mile broadband infrastructure projects in areas throughout the state that currently lack internet access at speeds of 100/20 Megabits per second (Mbps) to facilitate access to work, education and health monitoring.