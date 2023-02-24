Postal Service asks customers to help keep carriers safe in winter storms

CHEYENNE – The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to help keep letter carriers safe this winter by keeping walkways, steps and porches clear of snow and ice that can lead to dangerous falls.

Here are a few ways to help keep your carrier safe this winter:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail, and drive away from the box without danger or the need for backing.Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair.Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.Leave a light on, if possible, to illuminate walkways and porches.Add a street address to mailboxes so they’re easier for carriers to find.