Legislators turn to temporary fixes for property tax relie

BUFFALO — Property tax reform turns out to be a tough nut to crack.

Despite legislators filing at least 20 bills to address property tax reform in the 2023 general session, just a handful remain viable after lawmakers confronted a tangled web of conflicting constituencies and constitutional requirements.

While many of the major bills to reform how property taxes are collected have died, Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, and Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, still hope that Wyoming residents will see some form of relief by the end of the session, which wraps up in just over a week.

“I had expressed concern originally before we came down here that there might be so many bills that for all the clutter, we might not be able to get anything done. I don’t think that fear has been realized,” Kinskey said.

Proposed changes to Wyoming property taxes came after residents across the state saw substantial increases to their property tax bills in 2022.

Statewide, the residential assessed value increased by about 16%, according to the Wyoming Department of Revenue.

In Johnson County, that rate increased 19%. And other counties saw even sharper increases, with residential assessed values in Teton and Lincoln counties increasing by more than 30%.

Crago and Kinskey, along with many other legislators, say they’re worried that such large increases put an unfair burden on Wyoming taxpayers.

Ideas about how to alleviate the burden have varied widely, though — everything from short-term solutions, such as a 2023 property tax holiday, to longer-term solutions, such as constitutional amendments. Many of those ideas never went anywhere, but a few have risen to the top.

One such idea was proposed by former Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo, and brought to legislators by Kinskey. Senate File 136 would focus on the rate of assessment for residential property, reducing the assessment rate used to calculate residential property taxes from 9.5% to 8.5%. So, a property valued at $100,000 would have a taxable value of $8,500 instead of $9,500.

Originally, Kinskey wanted the rate to be reduced to 7.5%, but a constitutional requirement that assessment rates between different property classes not vary too widely meant such a change would have been unconstitutional. So, the bill was amended to change the rate to 8.5%.

After counties expressed concern that the rate reduction would amount to a cut to their budgets, lawmakers made another change and added extra funding to backfill any revenue that counties would lose because of the rate change, Kinskey said.

And, at the very end of the Senate’s debate on the bill, legislators inserted a clause that will see the reduction sunset in 2025, something that Kinskey said had to be included to ensure the bill’s passage. After all that, the Senate approved the bill 18-12.

“Poor old 136 got battered and bruised, but eventually we got it out of there,” Kinskey said.

Now, in the House, its future is again uncertain. Crago said that, in its current form, he supports the proposal. But what gives him and other legislators pause is that SF136 amounts to blanket relief, meaning that everyone would receive a tax cut.

“My idea is, we provide some tax relief to all and more to those who need it,” Crago said, advocating for more targeted relief for those who are especially affected by sharp property tax increases, such as retirees or those on fixed incomes.

The debate between offering targeted relief or universal relief has recurred throughout the session. For Kinskey, SF136’s blanket approach is an asset. He would prefer that everyone get a tax cut, he said, though ultimately he just wants something to pass.

“I never like the perfect to be the enemy of the good, so if I can’t get tax relief for everybody, which would be the perfect, the good would be to get tax relief to those who are the most hard-pressed by the increase in property taxes,” he said.

SF136 is among the simplest and most straightforward of the many different proposals. More substantial, permanent fixes have been discussed, but they will likely take years to achieve and require constitutional amendments, which take not just legislative approval but also a ballot measure in the next general election.

“If we really want to do meaningful, long-term tax reform, we’re going to have to figure out how to amend the constitution,” Crago said.

One idea popular among some legislators is moving from a fair market valuation to an acquisition valuation, meaning property owners would pay taxes based on the price they paid for the property. That would ensure that Wyoming residents aren’t hit with sudden tax increases.

But both Crago and Kinskey have reservations about the approach. Kinskey said he is concerned that switching to an acquisition based valuation would distort the market and move the tax burden to first-time homebuyers.

However, the two local legislators voted in favor of a bill to study the issue.

“There’s enough people who like the idea, let’s give it a fair chance, let’s get an objective study. I’ve been wrong before,” Kinskey said.

Other legislators favor capping the amount that property taxes can rise, either by instituting a percentage limit or tying the property taxes to inflation. A bill in the Senate would have done just that, limiting the amount property taxes can rise annually to 5%.

But it didn’t make it to the Senate floor.

Kinskey said he favored that approach initially but that it quickly became apparent that such changes would be complicated and potentially unfair to different counties. Likewise, Crago said the bill could run into problems, especially in counties that don’t see substantial property tax increases.

“Those counties can’t really afford to lose income. They won’t be able to operate their counties, because they didn’t get this huge influx of cash,” Crago said.

Another approach would have asked voters to approve a constitutional amendment allowing legislators to create a separate residential property class. Right now, the Wyoming Constitution lumps residential property in with other forms of property, meaning that legislators can’t change the residential tax rate without also changing the other tax rates.

Crago co-sponsored that resolution, HJ2, and said it was the closest to a long-term solution that he’s seen.

“That was the only real reform bill. The rest of them are what I would call bandaids,” Crago said.

But HJ2 was defeated in the House on third reading.

For his part, Kinskey said he was interested in HJ2, but he warned that creating new property classes can pave the way for legislators to unfairly shift the burden from one class to another — for example, cutting residential property taxes while amping up commercial property taxes.

As lawmakers debate a more permanent fix to the property tax problem, they’ve moved to bolster property tax relief programs in the state.

Legislators poured millions more into the property tax refund program while also increasing the refund limit from 50% of the applicant’s prior year’s property tax to 90%. They also amended the program to loosen income restrictions and make it available to more people.

If passed, House Bill 99 would make those whose income is up to 125% of the county’s or state’s median gross household income (whichever is larger) eligible for the program, rather than 75%. And the bill raises the amount of household assets that would make residents ineligible for the program, from $100,000 to $150,000.

The House passed those changes unanimously, and the Senate is now considering the changes.

Another bill that would provide temporary relief is House Bill 98, which would create a homeowner’s exemption for people who own a primary residence in the state. Those people would be able to exempt up to $50,000 of the fair market value of their homes in taxes, not to exceed 25% of the total fair market value. The Legislature would backfill any revenue lost by counties due to the exemption, which would expire at the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, HB121 would expand a program that allows property owners to defer their taxes until they sell their house.

Previously administered by the counties, the program would become state run under the legislation and relieve the financial burden on counties by replacing the funding they lose when property owners defer their taxes.

Both those bills, which Crago supported, passed the House and are now in the Senate.

Crago and Kinskey said there’s no doubt property tax reform will continue to be discussed in future sessions when legislators have more time to consider the merits of more systemic property tax reform.

For now, the two legislators said, they’re focused on making sure something gets done in the last week of the session to help people who are struggling.

“In the meantime,” Crago said, “we need to at least pass one of these others to at least get some immediate relief.”