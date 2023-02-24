Laramie County Master Gardeners offer LCCC scholarship

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Master Gardeners are pleased to offer a $500 scholarship each semester to a student enrolled at Laramie County Community College, beginning with the 2023 spring semester.

The goal of the Laramie County Master Gardeners is to share their gardening knowledge with others.

Preference will be given to a student pursuing a degree in natural resource management or physical science. Alternatively, a student may major in biology. Either a full-time or part-time student may apply by submitting an application that includes a short essay expressing their educational goals. A minimum GPA of 2.5 is required.

“We have been looking for a way to spend our plant sale money beyond having a gardening speaker series, and this is the idea we liked the best,” said Sharyn Guthridge, chair of the Scholarship Committee, in a news release.

For more information, or an application, contact Lisa Trimble at Laramie County Community College Foundation at 307-778-1285 or lisatrimble@lccc.wy.edu.