A Child Waits 2-24-23: Anna and Shelby

These sisters need to stick together!

Anna is a driven teenage girl who is looking forward to joining ROTC next year. Anna’s future goals include joining the military and professionally training dogs. She is ready to have a job and learn how to drive.

Anna, 16, is known to be funny, engaging, helpful and caring. Rumor has it that she makes the best cinnamon rolls. Anna is an animal lover, but horses rank number one on her list. She likes to read, get her nails done, go shopping and watch movies in her free time. She is a great self-advocate and communicates well. Anna is in the 10th grade, and math is her favorite subject.

Shelby, 9, likes to help others. With her sweet nature, she plays well with peers and by herself. In her free time, she likes to play with LOL dolls. Dogs are her favorite animal. Shelby likes to be creative by crafting and drawing. She also enjoys reading books and watching movies. She is known to be fun and engaging.

Shelby is in the third grade, and English is the highlight of her day.

When thinking of their ideal family, Anna expressed that she would like to live in a Buddhist family that has pets and lives in a rural area; however, their caseworker will consider all family types. They have significant connections to maintain following placement.

We will only accept inquiries on the sibling pair, as they will be placed together. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Anna and Shelby live in Colorado. Child ID: 346682

Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org . For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.

An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.

For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org .