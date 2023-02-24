Open in App
Cheyenne, WY
Wyoming News

Science Cafe set for Saturday at Laramie County Library

6 days ago

CHEYENNE – University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute is hosting one more Science Cafe in Cheyenne, from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the Willow Room at the Laramie County Library.

Participants will hear about the latest biodiversity research from a few University of Wyoming graduate students.

This is a free event, open to the public, and will feature light food and drinks.

