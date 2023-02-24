If you're hosting a home tour in 2023, send us details

The pandemic disrupted the usual home tour schedule and derailed some nonprofits' fundraising, but most tours have returned at full strength. And many people had time to work on their beautiful houses.

If your organization will be holding a home tour this year, we want to hear about it for a story on the topic.

Please send information on your event to Joanne Kempinger Demski at joanne.demski@gmail.com. The deadline for receiving information on home toursis March 22.

Please include the name of your organization, date and time of your event, ticket fees and contact information.

The home tours story will appear in print on April 2 and online shortly before that.

