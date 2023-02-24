Mental Health Nonprofits Announce New Partnership

VIRGINIA—Arrowhead Center, Inc., and Range Mental Health Center (RMHC) are now partnering to increase access for youth to substance use disorder treatment and education.

This is a new, first-of-its-kind partnership between the two nonprofits whose missions are to provide mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) services to our surrounding communities.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to collaborate and work together,” said Annmarie Florest, CEO of RMHC. “Working together with this level of collaboration is new to our agencies.”

This partnership merges the nonprofits’ existing resources and relationships, resulting in a higher-quality, more person- centered and age-appropriate service for our young people.

“By coming together, our agencies will bring innovative, leading-age, evidenced-based care for the adolescents of the Iron Range and throughout the region,” said Christy Dreshar, co-executive director of Arrowhead Center. “Our partnership improves access for those who need these important services and is aligned with our collective organizational missions.”

RMHC has a long history and state funding for providing School-Based Mental Health Services. Arrowhead Center has a long history of providing adolescent substance use treatment and currently operates a state-licensed adolescent treatment facility located in a school.

Services will be offered first in area schools that have both RMHC for school-based mental health services and Arrowhead Center for SUD services. The plan is to expand the adolescent SUD service to other schools/districts when possible. The collaboration is being funded through a state grant.

“This may have begun as a dream that somehow drug treatment and mental health agencies and schools would all come together. But now the funding is here, and our agencies and the schools are now meeting and putting this vision into place,” said Mark Coen, executive director of Arrowhead Center. “Some young people are already being helped and we are getting organized to help many more. This is good news to be shared.”

Providing SUD services to youth in a school setting as opposed to a treatment facility often starts one’s recovery journey on familiar ground with a built-in support system.

“Having a trained professional on location at the school offers the student access to services immediately, allowing them to make a connection with someone in recovery that supports them in their journey,” explained Dreshar. “It has been found that the social aspect and support during recovery and active addiction is invaluable.”

Florest concurred, adding that many of the adults who seek SUD treatment started using as adolescents.

“Plus, working in the school directly with the student’s instructors has provided incredibly beneficial information to both the faculty and the counselors alike,” added Dreshar. “As a facility, we have also been able to provide PSAs to the school alerting them what to look for if a student is struggling, mental health first aid, Narcan training and more.”

Providing educational opportunities for students and staff as the agencies work to increase staffing to expand and offer more ongoing services is another aim of the new partnership.

“Our goal is to find ways to meet the needs of more students and families and to grow our collective ability to provide services,” said Florest.

RMHC and Arrowhead Center look forward to slowly ramping up services. They will work with schools to tailor ideas, set up goals and implement services.

The hope is that this new partnership results in future collaborations that strengthen each nonprofit and provide excellent clinical services for our communities.

“We know no single agency can do the work alone, and we believe that working together will bring better ideas and bigger results to our community,” added Florest. “We each have different resources that we can utilize. We each see the value in joining together on strategies, resources and staffing.”

Arrowhead Center’s mission is to address the needs of individuals, families and society relating to addictive and compulsive behaviors. RMHC’s mission is to provide comprehensive integrated behavioral health care services thereby helping people reach and maintain productive and dignified lives. The nonprofits have more than 110 years of service and experience combined.