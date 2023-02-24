8th District MSHS scholarships available

Several scholarships are available from the 8 th District MN State Horticultural Society for 2023. An applicant must be a graduating senior residing or attending school in the 8th District OR a non-traditional student, college student or second-time winner who will be attending a college or technical school within one calendar year; no restriction as to course or school. The eligible counties in the 8th District include Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, north and south St. Louis.

The applicant must provide evidence of an interest and participation in horticultural/gardening activities, such as a home garden, organized group such as 4-H, Scouts, church or community gardens., or through their school. Applications must be received by March 15, 2023. The winning recipients will be invited to the 8th District MSHS Spring Meeting to be held May 20 in Virginia hosted by the Cook and Embarrass Garden Clubs.

Contact Jan Dzwonkowski, 6317 Heritage Trail, Gilbert, MN 55741, phone 218-865-6018 or email jan_dz@q.com for an application or to submit an application or for more information.