Mesabi Tribune

School lunches

6 days ago

HIBBING

Feb. 27-March 3

Monday: Popcorn chicken w/sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajitas w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, pudding

Thursday: Sloppy joe on ww bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices

CHISHOLM

Feb. 27-March 3

Monday: Popcorn chicken w/sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajitas w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Thursday: Sloppy joe on ww bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, creamy coleslaw, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices

NASHWAUK-KEEWATIN

Feb. 27-March 3

Monday: Popcorn chicken w/sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Sizzling chicken fajitas w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Wednesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/ meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, steamed carrot coins, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Sloppy joe on ww bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, whole kernel corn, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

