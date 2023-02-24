Hibbing
School lunches
HIBBING
Feb. 27-March 3
Monday: Popcorn chicken w/sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajitas w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, pudding
Thursday: Sloppy joe on ww bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices
CHISHOLM
Feb. 27-March 3
Monday: Popcorn chicken w/sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajitas w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, cookie
Thursday: Sloppy joe on ww bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, creamy coleslaw, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices
NASHWAUK-KEEWATIN
Feb. 27-March 3
Monday: Popcorn chicken w/sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Sizzling chicken fajitas w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, cookie
Wednesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/ meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, steamed carrot coins, diced pears, lowfat milk choices
Thursday: Sloppy joe on ww bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, whole kernel corn, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
