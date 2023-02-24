Rock Ridge grapplers prep for 7AA individual tourney

VIRGINIA—While their team season may have ended last week in a Section 7AA quarterfinal loss to Aitkin, the Rock Ridge wrestling team has put that behind them in order to focus on what’s next.

That means putting in a solid week of practice before heading south to Rush City for the section 7AA individual tournament running all day Saturday. Wrestlers finishing in the top two in their weight class can punch a ticket to next week’s state meet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Their loss to the Gobblers taking them out of the team competition earlier than they had hoped, Wolverines head coach Dennis Benz told his squad not to hang their heads considering the stiff competition they faced.

“We sat down and talked about that whole match after,” Benz said. “Aitkin gave [eventual 7AA champions] Mora a heck of a run. They almost beat ‘em. That’s another way to show the kids that we’re right there. A couple things go different here and there and maybe we’re in that spot.

“The best thing about this team is we’re all going to be back next year. We’ll need to work hard in the offseason getting bigger, faster and stronger, getting some mat time in and going out to some tournaments. More importantly, the kids need to have some fun while they work to get better.”

Benz says the week of practice leading up to individuals has been exactly that: Fun.

“We’ve got a very positive, energetic work ethic going into the last few days. It’s been super. I couldn’t ask for anything better. Every kid knows going in they have a chance to perform and do well. Crazy things happen at a big tournament like this at this point in the season.

“You have to tell the kids to just keep working and see how it all falls. This time of year, you can always expect a couple surprises when it comes to the tournaments.”

Rock Ridge will send out wrestlers in 12 weight classes on Saturday. Starting at 106 will be Gage Benz with Grayson Bennett wrestling at 113.

“Gage, he’s almost pushing 30 wins this year but he’s a small guy. He’s 95 pounds and will be wrestling guys coming down from 113. I expect him to place and get some good results. Grayson is another eighth grader that’s come a long way. He’s a lot better now than he was at the beginning of the year. One-thirteen has a lot of great wrestlers in it but we’re hoping he can place as well.”

Nolan Campbell will wrestle at 120 for Rock Ridge with Dutch Hedblom going out at 126.

“Nolan could be second or third when the seeds come out. He has a really good shot to go to the state tournament but it depends on which Nolan steps on the mat. Dutch is in the same situation. He’s only got six losses all year and they’ve been to some great wrestlers. I see him getting seeded third, no lower than fourth. He’s right there, he just has to beat someone in the semis and then things can happen.”

At 132 will be Jake Neari with Jackson Kendall set to wrestle at 138.

“Jake doesn’t have a lot of mat time and he’s in a pretty tough weight class. He can hold his own but he’s been working with a shoulder injury so we’ll see how that plays out. He’s a tough kid but he just needs more time out on the mat. Jackson, I see him getting seeded fourth or fifth but all the kids that are a bit higher than him he’s only lost to by a point. He’s another one with a great chance if he can win a pivotal match and take things one go at a time.”

Colton Gallus will wrestle at 145 with Connor Morcum slotting in at 152.

“Colton’s got a .500 record this year but he’s a kid you just don’t know what to expect. He’s gotten a lot better from the beginning to the end of the year and he always comes out with a positive attitude. He always has that smile on his face. He’s a thinker out there on the mat but that could be a good thing or a bad thing depending on the day. Connor’s another one that doesn’t have a lot of mat time but he’s a hard worker and he’s fun to watch. He was taking on [Damian] Tapio at practice a few days ago and threw him on his back so you never know. That weight class has a lot of good wrestlers in it so we’ll see where he stands.”

At 160 will be Gavin Flannigan with Tapio going to work at 170.

“Flannigan, when he’s on, he’s on but when he’s off, he’s off. I expect him to be seeded somewhere in the middle but he does have a winning record and close to 30 wins on the year. How he does depends on how much he believes in himself. Tapio should be seeded first or second and I expect first. There’s four standouts in his weight class and three are ranked in the top 10. He just has to believe in himself to make it there. If he’s that top seed, he’s the one with a target on his back. Now he just has to roll with that.”

Finishing out the tournament roster will be Kaelan Kimball at 182 and Keegan Comer at 195.

“Kaelan’s a young ninth grader that couldn’t make 182 at the beginning of the year. But he’s lost a lot of weight naturally, about 30 pounds since the beginning of the year. He’s light and young but he’s in a tough class. It’ll be a good experience for him. Keegan is another one that just needs to believe in himself. He knows, as a 10th grader, he has time to get bigger and stronger and that’s what he has to do in the offseason. He wants to hit the weights hard and go to camps. That’s another class with a number of tough guys in it but he’s ready to put in the work even if things don’t go so great this year.”

With numerous wrestlers making the finals last year for Rock Ridge but ultimately just one qualifying for state, Benz knows his wrestlers have what it takes to make it to the big dance. Not dwelling on past mistakes will be key to keeping those ideas alive.

“You can’t think about last year. You just have to let it go. You can make a difference this year and show that last year doesn’t define this year. If we’re mentally ready, we can wrestle with some of the best. We lost some matches we shouldn’t have lost to Aitkin and the first thing you say to the kids is to not dwell on it and get in the right mind frame looking ahead.

“Ultimately, everyone has a chance. This is what they’ve been working for all season so I think we’re excited to get on the mat and show what we can do.”