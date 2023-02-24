No. 9 Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois weekend series: How to watch, stream, listen

Arkansas returns to the diamond this weekend for a three-game series against Eastern Illinois.

The Diamond Hogs are coming off a 9-7 win against Grambling State Tigers on Tuesday. However, Grambling State gave the Razorbacks a run for their money. The Tigers had a 7-5 lead in the 5th inning but went scoreless for the rest of the game.

The Razorbacks scored three runs on two hits during their run in the game’s final innings.

It was another game that attributed to the idea that this might be an on-and-off team. So far this season, Arkansas has allowed 18 runs, scored 18 runs, and struggled in the home opener, and we’re still in February.

Not to mention, they are still ranked top-ten in the country.

How To Stream Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois

Date: February 21-23, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m.;12:00 p.m.;1:00 p.m. CT

Watch: SEC Network+

How to listen to Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois

City Station Conway KASR-FM 92.7 El Dorado KELD-FM 107.1 Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1 Fayetteville KYNG-AM AM 1590 Forrest City KJXK-FM 106.5 Forrest City KJXK-AM AM 950 Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3 Hot Springs/Mena KTTG-FM 96.3 Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7 Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3 Rogers KURM-FM 100.3 Rogers KURM-AM AM 790 Russellville KARV-FM 101.3 Russellville KARV-AM AM 610 Stuttgart KW1400AK-FM 105.5 Texarkana KKTK-AM AM 1400

Arkansas Projected Starting lineup

CF – Tavian Josenberger

2B – Peyton Stovall

3B – Caleb Cali

1B – Brady Slavens

LF – Jared Wegner

RF – Jace Bohrofen

DH – Kendall Diggs

C – Hudson Polk

SS – John Bolton

Starting Pitcher: RHP Hagen Smith

