Fayetteville, AR
No. 9 Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois weekend series: How to watch, stream, listen

By Kendall Hilton,

6 days ago

Arkansas returns to the diamond this weekend for a three-game series against Eastern Illinois.

The Diamond Hogs are coming off a 9-7 win against Grambling State Tigers on Tuesday. However, Grambling State gave the Razorbacks a run for their money. The Tigers had a 7-5 lead in the 5th inning but went scoreless for the rest of the game.

The Razorbacks scored three runs on two hits during their run in the game’s final innings.

It was another game that attributed to the idea that this might be an on-and-off team. So far this season, Arkansas has allowed 18 runs, scored 18 runs, and struggled in the home opener, and we’re still in February.

Not to mention, they are still ranked top-ten in the country.

How To Stream Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois

  • Date: February 21-23, 2023
  • Time: 2:30 p.m.;12:00 p.m.;1:00 p.m. CT
  • Watch: SEC Network+

How to listen to Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois

Baseball RADIO AFFILIATES
City Station
Conway KASR-FM 92.7
El Dorado KELD-FM 107.1
Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1
Fayetteville KYNG-AM AM 1590
Forrest City KJXK-FM 106.5
Forrest City KJXK-AM AM 950
Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3
Hot Springs/Mena KTTG-FM 96.3
Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7
Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3
Rogers KURM-FM 100.3
Rogers KURM-AM AM 790
Russellville KARV-FM 101.3
Russellville KARV-AM AM 610
Stuttgart KW1400AK-FM 105.5
Texarkana KKTK-AM AM 1400

Arkansas Projected Starting lineup

  • CF – Tavian Josenberger
  • 2B – Peyton Stovall
  • 3B – Caleb Cali
  • 1B – Brady Slavens
  • LF – Jared Wegner
  • RF – Jace Bohrofen
  • DH – Kendall Diggs
  • C – Hudson Polk
  • SS – John Bolton
  • Starting Pitcher: RHP Hagen Smith

