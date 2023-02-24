Fayetteville
No. 9 Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois weekend series: How to watch, stream, listen
By Kendall Hilton,6 days ago
Arkansas returns to the diamond this weekend for a three-game series against Eastern Illinois.
The Diamond Hogs are coming off a 9-7 win against Grambling State Tigers on Tuesday. However, Grambling State gave the Razorbacks a run for their money. The Tigers had a 7-5 lead in the 5th inning but went scoreless for the rest of the game.
The Razorbacks scored three runs on two hits during their run in the game’s final innings.
It was another game that attributed to the idea that this might be an on-and-off team. So far this season, Arkansas has allowed 18 runs, scored 18 runs, and struggled in the home opener, and we’re still in February.
Not to mention, they are still ranked top-ten in the country.
How To Stream Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois
- Date: February 21-23, 2023
- Time: 2:30 p.m.;12:00 p.m.;1:00 p.m. CT
- Watch: SEC Network+
How to listen to Arkansas vs. Eastern IllinoisBaseball RADIO AFFILIATES
|City
|Station
|Conway
|KASR-FM
|92.7
|El Dorado
|KELD-FM
|107.1
|Fayetteville
|KQSM-FM
|92.1
|Fayetteville
|KYNG-AM
|AM 1590
|Forrest City
|KJXK-FM
|106.5
|Forrest City
|KJXK-AM
|AM 950
|Fort Smith
|KERX-FM
|95.3
|Hot Springs/Mena
|KTTG-FM
|96.3
|Little Rock
|KABZ-FM
|103.7
|Marshall
|KBCN-FM
|104.3
|Rogers
|KURM-FM
|100.3
|Rogers
|KURM-AM
|AM 790
|Russellville
|KARV-FM
|101.3
|Russellville
|KARV-AM
|AM 610
|Stuttgart
|KW1400AK-FM
|105.5
|Texarkana
|KKTK-AM
|AM 1400
Arkansas Projected Starting lineup
- CF – Tavian Josenberger
- 2B – Peyton Stovall
- 3B – Caleb Cali
- 1B – Brady Slavens
- LF – Jared Wegner
- RF – Jace Bohrofen
- DH – Kendall Diggs
- C – Hudson Polk
- SS – John Bolton
- Starting Pitcher: RHP Hagen Smith
