FSU Star Quarterback Jordan Travis listed with high odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2023

Will the Seminoles have another quarterback win the Heisman during the ten-year anniversary of Jameis Winston's legendary run?

Florida State's 2023 season could end up being special. The Seminoles have a unique blend of experience and talent returning across the roster while adding in some of the top transfers on the market to fill in the gaps.

It all starts with star quarterback Jordan Travis, who is expected to be one of the top players in the country this upcoming season. Over the past couple of years, Travis has grown more and more comfortable in head coach Mike Norvell's offense while also figuring out how to make a leap each offseason.

READ MORE: FSU Legend comes up short in debut as an XFL Head Coach

That led to a breakout campaign this past year where Travis had one of the best seasons in program history. Travis completed 226/353 passes (64%) for 3,214 yards with 24 touchdown passes to five interceptions while adding 417 yards and seven more touchdowns on the ground. For good measure, it's worth mentioning he caught a score as well.

The standout season and supporting cast of playmakers around him have expectations beginning to grow for Travis.

Could he make a potential run at the Heisman Trophy? It's not out of the question.

It's important to note that it's only February but Travis is listed with some of the top odds in the country to compete for the most prestigious individual award in the sport. According to FanDue l, he's among the top-5 early contenders for the award alongside USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., and Oregon's Bo Nix.

Williams (+400) and Maye (+1000) are at the top of the list while Travis (+1200), Penix Jr. (+1200), and Nix (+1200) aren't too far behind.

Other players with decent odds according to FanDuel include Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (+1500), Penn State's Drew Allar (+2000), Tennessee's Joe Milton (+2000), Ohio State's Kyle McCord (+2000), and LSU's Jayden Daniels (+2000).

Williams is the reigning Heisman winner following a season where he completed 333/500 passes (66.6%) for 4,537 yards with 45 touchdowns to five interceptions. He also rushed for 382 yards and ten more scores on the ground. Maye tossed 37 touchdowns to seven interceptions while rushing for seven scores.

Travis will feasibly need to score at least 40 total touchdowns to have a shot at the award. He's only 12 touchdowns away from breaking the program record for total touchdowns - it's likely that he'll pass (72), Chris Rix (76), and Chris Weinke (81) by the end of the year. Travis has already passed a program legend, Charlie Ward (59).

Winston was the last player from Florida State to win the Heisman Trophy in 2013 as a redshirt freshman. At the time, he was the youngest player to win the award after completing 257/384 passes (66.9%) for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions. He also rushed for 219 yards and four scores on the ground.

The upcoming season marks the ten-year anniversary of Winston's legendary season that concluded with a National Championship.

Will Travis follow in his footstep and become the fourth Heisman record in program history?

READ MORE: Florida State's full 2023 football schedule released

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook