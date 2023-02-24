Pitt DL Deslin Alexandre Wins Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award

Pitt Panthers defensive end Deslin Alexandre was recognized for his leadership on and off the field.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers captain and standout defensive end Deslin Alexandre has been well-known in Pittsburgh for his community service and is now being recognized on a national level.

Alexandre, who was one of the most active Pitt players in recent memory in his community, was named the winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, given to the FBS player “who best demonstrates an outstanding record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship.” Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten presented Alexandre with the award at a ceremony in Frisco, Texas.

“I am honored to present the sixth annual Collegiate Man of the Year to Deslin Alexandre,” Witten said. “He is a great leader and a role model for young athletes. He came to the U.S. from Haiti at a young age and overcame a lot of challenges to become a great player and leader, both on campus and in the community. He is a perfect example of what a college student-athlete can be.”

A $10,000 contribution will be made in Alexandre’s name to Pitt’s athletic scholarship fund from Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation, the official charity of Jason and his wife Michelle.

“I don’t think there are enough superlatives to describe Deslin and his achievements while at the University of Pittsburgh,” Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi said. “His impact as a student, athlete and community leader is so inspiring. He represents the absolute best of what it means to be a Pitt Panther. Deslin has given Pitt so many reasons to be proud and I know he will make the Witten family proud as the recipient of this outstanding award.”

Alexandre was a two-time captain and three-year starter at Pitt. In 47 career games, he recorded 131 total tackles, 29.5 for loss and 16.5 sacks plus an interception and seven passes defended.

Alexandre has graduated from Pitt with a degree in communications and he is currently preparing for the NFL Draft while also pursuing his MBA. Alexandre founded the 5th Down Campaign using his NIL rights to support impoverished children in Haiti, where Alexandre himself was born. He raised $50,000 for this cause.

Alexandre was also honored as the male collegiate recipient of the Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup and as a member of the American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.

